It’s so frustrating to see such intelligent, good heart, and well experienced such as Larry Johson, who has been right on “most” of the things especially on the Jews and the West in general… but blindly wrong about the koshered boy Putin! Even blindly and wishful thinking wrong about his own criminal Jewish orange clown!

How the hell a military super-power has lost around 70-100,000 men in an only two year+ “SMO” against a poorest and most corrupted nation in Europe? And still counting with no end in sight?

China, Russia are the alternative? Alternative of and for what?

Larry! Larry! Larry! Have you ever looked at who have been jailed and tortured in Russia dungeons since the SMO? (At least please ask Scott Ritter about his Russian friends) Have you ever asked why certain well-known Russians just be arrested and disappeared? In China It’s worse.

Larry, ever since the Vietnam war ended with the full investment pouring from the West into China that made China become supper power… and especially the Covid19 Operation I called it “The Covid Grand Symphony” which China was the MAESTRO…All told me that all western governments wanted to adopt China ruling model! And they all did.

Look at all the newly passed “laws”, “regulations”, and “rules” in the West during and after scam Covid19 which are all modelled after China! The concept of “Privacy” “Freedoom of Speech” the right of self-determination of citizens …etc .. have been undermined if not all gone!

The only difference remains is there is no “clown” in the ruling body of China. While every single “leader” in the West is Jewish clown! Western political class is just a bunch of clown to be bought and sold by the Jews!

Again, it’s just me.

The last word is yours as always.