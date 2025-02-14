Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSitrep: Why No One Go and Ask The Native American Indians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSitrep: Why No One Go and Ask The Native American Indians?TheTaoOfAnarchyFeb 14, 2025Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSitrep: Why No One Go and Ask The Native American Indians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareWhy no one go and ask the Native American Indians how the Yanks came to own that “America” and then now have surrendered it to the Jews?Share this postPhiQuyenChinh’s NewsletterSitrep: Why No One Go and Ask The Native American Indians?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare