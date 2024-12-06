The Axis of Resistance has refused to confront the Jews directly to stop the genocide and save the Palestinian and themselves all together (except Hamas, the Houthis). Muslims/Arabs are relectant to fight and attack the Jews in their own place.

Despite having been atacked and faced extermination for decades, the Axis of Resistance would not dare to fight a zero sum war against the Jews the same way the Jews have determined to exterminate them! And the Jews again have brought the war into Mulsim/Arab own land… and come to exterminate Muslim/Arab all the same regardless.

I have to give this to the Jews. They are the bad guys, who have been genociding NOT ONLY Palestinian people…but Lebanese and all Mulims/Arabs on their way. But instead of being attacked and facing damage and destruction in their own place, the Jews have managed to successfully move the war with all destruction and damage into Muslim/Arab land, and let Muslims/Arabs cut each other’s throat again!

Am I making this up?