This young man, from the benefit of hindsight, has got most of things right.

-It seems that the Muslim have a habit or MO of fighting back only after they have been beaten up badly rather than when they are/were strong at their best!

In term of strategy and planning, as former Malaysian PM, Dr Mahathir Mohamed: Muslim are no match to the Jews and their Western minions! They must unlearn and relearn fast to survive! Sadly I doubt this!

Judging by facts and by what have been said and written at least for the last two years, obviously every expert has been fatally wrong about everything about this conflict.

It sounds foolishly arrogant and unwise to say that “only” this yours truly has unfortunately been right about this particular affairs concerning Iran/the Jews/ and their Western minions most of the time! But frustratingly I couldn’t help it!

Well, I repeat “Judging by facts and by what have been said and written at least for the last two years.”

That means there are many people who live in the region who are Persians, Iranians, Muslim/Arab knew and understood much more in details than this silly outsider, but for many reasons they have not written or said about their insight understanding publicly. Personally I know this as fact! I had conversation with some of these “ordinary” people! Remember the Palestinian teacher I met at the FPP? She is one of them!

That’s said. One of the most important lesson the Shia must learn is that centralized control has been proved fatally wrong and stupid! That’s what the so-called “decapitation” is all about. Decentralization of command is the most effective in every situation!

Last words. Iran, fight to the end. Create the “new international situation” that will force all major nation-states to get involved in your favor by focusing on crippling the Jewish state. Everyone knows that everyone despise them except the Five Eyes!

Act decisively, You will survive and save the world getting rid of the terrorist genocidal Jewish state! Otherwise you deserve to be wiped out!