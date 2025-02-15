As I suggested months ago that both Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance, for both tactical and strategic purposes, MUST start to attack crucial non-military targets especially the so-called Jewish settlers alongside other military personals!

Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance MUST NOT WASTE their precious lives and resources on symbolic targets for propaganda purposes. That had past even before the genocide! Not to mention that such propaganda has no effect on the current cowardly and morally bankrupt world!

Every attack must be well calculated in such way that would inflict real damage that will hurt and affect their real life. Only such achievement would change the course of their genocidal plan.