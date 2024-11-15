Share this postSitrep on Axis of Resistance Frontlinethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSitrep on Axis of Resistance FrontlineTheTaoOfAnarchyNov 15, 2024Share this postSitrep on Axis of Resistance Frontlinethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareNever forget that Nuke Does Not EXIST! It’s Jewish deception just like the “virus!” I hope the Axis of Resistance knew and understood this clearly!Share this postSitrep on Axis of Resistance Frontlinethetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare