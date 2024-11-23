FOLKS, Melbourne is heating up with rain (36-39C).

And the Year Of Dragon is coming on the 10th Feb 2025! The year of Dragon… Remember what dragons would do in Chinese mythodology, folks! So I am looking forward to see this earth will be flooded with … more Govt/MSM horseshit and destruction in all aspects of life... and will be flooded with waves of awakening and reckoning especially in the Muslim World.

The Judaist Jews have succesfully destroyed the West from within. All masks have dropped, all myths have been shredded, and all ships have sailed. The West has degenerated, devolved into a thuggery state with the rule of thugs!

Despite all that, I still see “my good news” is comming! You see folks, I do have my wishful thinking too :-)… LOL!