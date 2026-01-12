Iran has been in deep trouble...But there is a way out!

Folks, again I have no way to verify anything. Our communication air has been poluted with disinfo, misinfo, propaganda by every side. So, read all the news with your critical thinking.

As for me, all I say is just to repeat what I have said for years:

You did not dare or did not want to destroy the enemy that is determined to exterminate you at all cost. You will perish! And deserve to be so!

That’s said. Once again IF I were Iran’s Rulers I would attack the Jewish State right NOW with all the force on every targets in order to level it completely ! This will not just only to gain advantage as “a legit preemptive strike,” but also serves as a mean to desperse “riots” and eliminate spies, traitors, and turncoats effectively!

Why? Simply the Jewish State is the center of all the current “conflicts!”

Well, you see folks, for an anarchist like me to think like such a statist…it needs “objectivity” :-) :-) :-)