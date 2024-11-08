Given all “words” from these interviews, I am not sure the experts, especially those are native to the region know and understand the Jews and their life-anti-humanity mission at all. Sadly they have not evenm learnt any lesson from the last 300 days! Perhaps with the exception of the new Hezbollah chief, who seems to get it!
However, I don’t know how much independent Naim Quassem decision making is from the Mullahs- and if he knows and understands the Tehran’s ultimate goal at all.
IMHO, at this point, after all the intention of the West and the Jews have been unmistakably pronounced and acted upon, anyone, especially the Muslim/Arab who still utters the worls “two state solution” is an unforgivable completely stupid coward, who know nothing and understand nothing about the Jews and their Jewishness.
Anyway, it’s just me, an outsider who cannot wear the shoes of the people of the region. I am no expert but just and old fool being stranded in the arse end of the world. What do I know?
Discussion about this post
No posts