Everyone of us, the people, must ask the question:

1-WHY ALL OF THEM, except the ordinary people, their victims and their Resistance Forces, have delibertaely tried to ridiculously , criminally, and evilly prolong the “WARS”, the killing, the meatgrinder despite the fact that these “powers”of both sides, the Jewish West, Kosher Putin-Russia, and Iran/Turkey can end the “wars” both in Ukraine and Palestine in a very short time, if not immediately!

In my book, these “wars” apart from being a distraction, actually are part of the culling/depopulation grand plan! That’s why. Those psychopaths never give a shit aabout ordinary people. On the contrary, they just want us culled and dead! Don’t forget the Covid19 operation and the clotshot by which people around the world are dying!

2- Why , after all the obvious Genocide which NOT ONLY has been being reported in realtime with HD image around the world for over a year, but also with full self-confess disclosure being published in social media by the Jewish perpetrators of the genocide themselves, “all of sudden” has the shitty Jewish-West instrument “ICC” just issued an “arrest warrant” for just one or two of the Jewish genociders?

In my book, this is an attempt to save the Jewish state and the Jews as a whole from being wipped out! of Palestine. Since the Muslim Resistance Forces has been fighting back in such an ACCURATE method of attack with speed even at non-military targets that the Jews and the West could have never expected after such “devastating” waves of assassinations of their leaders and their innocent women and children!

The main aim of the “Arrest Warrant” is to press a legalistic constrain on the Muslim Resistance NOT to over run Tel Aviv and on the genocidal Jewish State as a whole… given the “ICC” authority is now “working in effect.” Such cruel and stupid hopium again!

You see folks, when the Palestinians and Lebanese have been brutally massacred in such an unprecedented bloody brutal genocide… No one said a strong condemning word or moved a finger. But when the Resistance Force and the Houthis began to gain ground and have been inflicting heavy damage to the Jews…such “world authority” hurriedly steps in … just in wording only! Since no one will actually get in Palestine to arrest and stop the Jews from murdering Palestinians and stealing their land! ….But the money and weapons still pour in to support the Jews to intensify the genocide…

And guess what! There even are some Jews coming out to play a role of good “Jews” i.e Bernie Sanderand the like… to soften the crimnality and evileness of their Jewishness when all the pretention and facade have been shred and the “all powerful Jewish power” has been fully exposed and despised by humanity!

As I have opined before, If I were in the position of the Resistance Force I would keep fighting in the same way the Jews have been doing: Attacking non-military targets to weaken the home front of the Jews and force these genocidal chosen Judaists to go back to where they come from! Namely Europe, the USA, and Russia!

That’s me folks. The one who always loves to go out on a limb to hurt people’s feeling and to destroy people’s hopium. As always, the last word is yours.