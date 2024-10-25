Folks, thank you to all my generous readers, who are NOT only generous to and tolerant of my amateurism but very patient with my foul-mouth and unconventional writing. As I have “wishful thought” per my “six cents”

So given all the things that have been taking place since then, I do sense that such “very good news” is indeed coming before the end of this year 2024!

BY the way, may I humbly remind my readers that the so-called “intel leaks about the Jews attack plan on Iran” that all mainstream THE EXPERTS have missed the point! (Who the hell am I to make such outrageously disrespect claim? Welll…)

Such childish leak is indeed a psy-op which is served as a new reinforcement in cementing of the fear on the stupid Western sheeple and continuing to subdue the cowardly Muslim/Arab so-called leaders with the ad-nauseam non-existent-nuke Samson option. The main goal is to scare all of these above into keeping their INACTION and paralysis as usual while the fucking Jews completing their Genocide of Palestine/Palestinians!

The cowardly and stupid Mullahs in Iran and koshered Putin-Russia have been playing along by giving hopium lip-services to the Palestine cause while acting as useful distraction from the on-going Genocide. Obviously, They don’t give a flying fuck about Palestinians or even “Islam” or “Christian Orthodoxy” at all!

But these useful cowards and idiots, in the end of the day, will have to act once they were double-crossed and attacked as the Jews have no concept of human honor and morality let alone their non-negotiable anti-humanity Jewish ideology, as in the case of Hezbollah.

Had Hassan Nasrallah “listened to me” (well… you know what I mean) Palestine/Palestinians would have been free from the river to the sea months ago!

… And the Jewish-A, the Putin-Russia, and the West would have been dealing with all the Jewish terrorists remnants who had fled back to their original home land in their own ways!

Now everyone can see how thing comes out as Hezbollah and Hamas truly fighting back AFTER ALL THE (avoidable) LOSS! I would dare to add that WHAT IF Hezbollah and Hamas did attack non-military targets as the Jews have always done deliberately to their Muslim/Arab people?

Anyway, whether what my “six cents” told me is true remains to be seen.

Meanwhile here is my overall SITREP that also serves as a hint to some of you who may wonder what such “very good news” would be!

That’s me.

The last word is always yours anyway!