Folks, please tell me there is a thing called unity or solidarity between and within Muslim or Arab or even Christian or Yellow or White or Brown or Black or Blue or Pink?

Is there still a thing called principle? Or even just “religious principle?”

You see folks, You and I know for the fact that bullies are those cowards who never dare to take their own size..

It’s also a matter of fact that they are bullies BECAUSE these bullies KNOW others are timid and cowards. Cowardice creates bullies and begets more bullying!

Mafia, gangsters and the like exist because of cowardice!