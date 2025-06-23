PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Han's avatar
Han
2h

Phi, you are doing an excellent job and I am a great fan of yours.

Could you please put the links to your short videos, so I can forward them to others ?

Those short videos are the best way to wake up the people around us.

Thank you and keep up the good work !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by TheTaoOfAnarchy
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture