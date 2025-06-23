Folks, I am a cherry picker. I hope so are you! Pick anything you think is good, and leave the poisonous to be rotten!
I love the “white woman” who is very passionately realistic, and the Colonel’s advice. So I re-post their advises at the end!
No posts
Phi, you are doing an excellent job and I am a great fan of yours.
Could you please put the links to your short videos, so I can forward them to others ?
Those short videos are the best way to wake up the people around us.
Thank you and keep up the good work !