In “This Existential Juncture” Iran is facing, at least Prof Marandi should be honest as a professional analyst.

At least with all evidences, Marandi has to admit that the current Iranian leadership, especial the incumbent President and his Foreign minister and advisors have proved themselves fatally wrong with their naivety and stupidity if not cowardice. Such fatal basic errors and juvenile mistakes have cost many innocent lives, and fighters Palestinians, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iranians officials! Syrians are not mentioned on pupose since their lives were decided mainly by koshered Putin-Russia

The interviewer should have asked Prof Marandi at least for once that:

- Given the Iranian proven powerful missiles that could have dismantled the Jewish state, why then Iran did not intervene to stop the current Jewish genocide of Palestinians?

-Why has Iran now said and done what should have been done, must have been done after the 7-Oct-2023, ONLY after having been cheated, decieved and badly damaged by the Jews and their minion Seppos?

The interviewer and Prof Marandi, both as analysts, not propagandists, at least should have settled those questions for once and move on.

Very disappointed.