Did I say that wise people, good people would never enter politics or enter any statist position since such “place”is created and run by thugs, crooks, liars, thieves, murderers? …All of them are the worst deprived creatures on this planet. Yet, sometimes some good but naive people would enter such horrible inhumane place but would jump out as soon as possible once realized what it truly is! Unless such persons consciously decided to transform themselves to be one of them.
That’s why in my humble assessment I consider Confucius was the least wise philosopher in the East if not the most stupid one!
Discussion about this post
No posts