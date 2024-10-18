As I said that a thousand year struggle of my ex- tribe the Viet against the Chinese imperialism and French colonialism will be dim when being put next to the struggle of the Palestinian people against the genocidal anti-humanity Jews. Simply because the Viets fought the Chinese and the French whose goals were not to genocide and completely terminate the Viets. The Chinese and the French still retained the concept of humanity and honor while trying to subjugate the Viets.

But Palestinians, from day one, have been facing complete extinction by the non-human creatures, the Jews, who have no concept of human values and honor. The genocidal terrorist Jews carry out their demonic god Yahweh’s anti-humanity commands word by word in cold blood with the grovelling obedient participation of the West. While the Palestinians have been fighting against all such powerful demonic and cowardly force with virtually nothing!

As I read the news of Sinwar had been killed IN BATTLE while fighting against the anti-humanity Jews to the last second of his life, the only thing that flashed in my mind was the two words “freedom or death.” What a beautiful and heroic way to die! What a martyr he was!

He did not run or hide in the tunnel but fought along side his freedom fighter comrades!

When I read about all the “reactions” of all the so-called “leaders” in the Christian West, only two words came to my mind with disgust: shamelessness and cowardice! The whole Western world has become worse than grovelling slaves to to Jews. The West has lost its values, its dignity. And worst, the West has lost its humanity entirely!

So has the Arab/Muslim world!

All the masks have been dropped. All the myths of Western civilization and values have been killed alongside the genocide of Palestinians. All have been burned together with the burning fire on Palestinian tents and children!

Palestinians have proved beyond anything that NOTHING can burn and NO ONE can kill their will to be free and their courage and their determination to fight back the evil Jews that began decisively on 7 October 2023!

Great sacrifice has been made, and will not be in vain!

In the near future, on the sky of history of human struggle for freedom, those Palestinian freedom fighter martyrs will be the brightest stars of all!

From the River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free!