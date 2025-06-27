Position= Power + privileges! Can’t you see that it’s all because the statism, the system of government power! That’s why in such our current “culture and values” which adores and worships authority, people “should” and “must” care about their position rather than profession.

Look around you, my friend, and please give me a single nation-states society where people are appointed to the “position” because they have expertise of the field?

That’s why you often hear ”it’s who you know not what you know!”

You and I would do the same if we sought “position” and were appointed to any position not because we love the expertise required for the position but because the power, privileges and benefit come with that position!

Statism is about power. Power begets power! Government system of authority is about power the love for power- from the two bit thug up to the highest level of the pyramid!

People like Graham Hancock and his ilk devote themselves to the profession voluntarily with passion despite being attacked, ridiculed, and marginalized, because their love for truth and do such task for a purpose of life not for fame or profit or power or because some company or some government appoints him and pay him to do!

He and his ilk may and could make mistakes and errors here and there as I pointed out, but would never deliberately fake evidences or fabricate evidences just to keep the position and get more payment!

My friend, You see why and how statism is not only flawed but destructive and corruptive by its inherent nature because everything based on “power/authority”

““Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you superadd the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.”

I remember there is a Japanese movie in which a protagonist sets out to search for a real answer of contemporary society where we all are taught moral values such as honesty, compassion, righteousness, integrity, conscience etc but in real life these are detriment to a successful material life/career…

It’s so true that since time immemorial, good people always suffer for their goodness! while bad people advance in life and stay at the top of all! Look at all the powerful people and so-called “leaders” around the world!

Remember this Ex-CIA director Pompeo: 'We lied, we cheated, we stole' proudly bragged… and the audience all cheered and clapped approvingly!

The author of such movie and vast majority of people fail to see the true cause of such dilemma/social human problem is the foundation of human society/organization based on system of power, a power pyramid or stair case upward structure where one is forced to and must climb up not with such “detrimental values” and talents but crookery, brutality, indifference, and thuggery to stay on and/or to the top!

Such dilemma would not exist in “anarchy” where not only power does not exist but one do need such human moral values to successfully survive in harmony with others! You just cannot be a crook in Amish society!

That’s how spontaneous order exists and works!

I don’t know about you but that’s how I understand our society and life under it!

The last word is always yours my friend!