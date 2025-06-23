True! My friend.. Ignorant people can learn. Stupid people believe their own shit that don’t smell!

As far as Iran is concerned.. I fear for 90% Iranian Shia. The current Iranian “administration” is full of corrupt idiots led by the two most stupid persons, the President and his FM.

I have watched several interviews of other Iranian officials eg Ambassadors and intellectuals I.e Professors etc...they appear to be completely naive about the Jews and the Jewish West! Unlike my old Iranian friend I met at UNSW back in 1994, He understood the West as it is. The only thing I doubted and disagreed with him was his solution to counter the Jewish West I.e his vision of Iranian Shia as the “fourth dimensional force.”

Remember I said to you that Muslim/Arab/Iran have everything but “forget” how to utilize them! They don’t even know that they can do better. In one word, not only Iran, but every single Muslim country has the same such mindset!

I want to be wrong on this my friend. You know the region better than I do. Tell me if I am wrong.

Muslim/Arab have forgotten who and how capable they are (not just were) completely! Remember what I told you about Indonesia after Suharto? And Malaysia the two countries of which I had personal experience. Look at Turkey, Egypt now?

Why?

You see my friend, Hezbollah could have crippled the Jewish terrorist genocidal state right after 7-Oct-2023 while Hamas was strong kicking inside the belly of the beast. But procrastinated and perished.

-Iran has proven itself it has the capacity and capabilities and could have dismantled the Jewish terrorist genocidal state with all the “legal legitimacy” and a perfect Casus belli even before 7-Oct-2023 .. But consciously chose not to do it!

- And right now everyone can see the Jewish terrorist state has been weakened badly by an already injured Iran! Think about this my friend!

-Iran could have levelled the Jewish terrorist genocidal state just like the Jews did to Gaza in a week… and all the Jews would voluntarily get out of the land back to where they came from Russia and the Europe, America.. as they have been doing since 7-Oct-2023.. .Palestinians not only could have been saved from the genocide but the whole Palestine from the river to the sea! As I have written repeatedly about this “wishful thinking” of mine at this substack!

-But Iran still keeps refusing to do it… even now!

If I were Iran I would just set aside everything in order to focus on single task: dismantle the center of the current problem, the Jewish terrorist state. And Iran would deal with the Jewish-A and their minions later when the Western world being free from such Jewish terrorists and parasitic burden thanks to Iran! This time in such NEW INTERNATIONAL SITUATION … Iran can negotiate and talk!

But, so What the hell has been going on?

Iran recently just repeat the talking point that China, Russia (the BRICS) mantras is they all wanted to preserve the “international law and order” and respect the “right to exist of the Jewish thieves Israel” while Palestinians the rightful and lawful owners have none… while the genocide just keeps going on!

I don’t know what the shit is inside the head and the mind of Arab/Muslim especially the Iranians, my friend! Why can’t they see the obvious in front of their eyes?

Sorry I need to swear to get it out of my chest!

Maybe because I am an atheist and an anarchist who is not infected by statism and the filthy perverted fictitious Jewish stories a.k.a the old Hebrew bibles!

I don’t know, my friend! But lately I feel very pessimistic about the whole situation although I still keep waiting for a big event to come! Remember we are living in a self-annihilation world with its self-destructive system!

Anyway, my favorite clips!