Silly ChitChat on Silly Things
My friend, my understand of economy is quite different. Silver is a complementary of Gold and crypto in a true free market world. Silver together with gold had conquered the world unconditionally until the fiat “legal tender” was forced into the system. Gold and Silver have been “de-valuated” or rather at artificial/controlled values as current true cryptos because of government has been controlling and criminalizing free economic activities tightly!
Since then Silver become excesses in quantity despite has been being used in other fields such as conductor, cosmetic jewelry, cutlery etc.. while the true value of Silver has always been a complementary MOE to Gold when Gold and Silver were free MOE.
Right now NONE is allowed to be free MOE (as in free speech!) The quantity of Silver accumulating and they just want to get rid of it! That’s the reason/cause for the hype of and push for Silver right now!
If I were a person with plenty of fiats, I would keep a small quantity of Gold for quick exchange/conversion... when need arises. But mainly focus on true cryptos which need no storage only private keys and are indestructible and un-confiscable!
I repeat Silver unlike Gold and crypto, Silver is ONLY in high demand and ONLY IF it is used as free MOE! Otherwise it’s a scam and engineered plot!
That’s my brief take on the issue of Silver! I digress!