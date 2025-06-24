My friend, my understand of economy is quite different. Silver is a complementary of Gold and crypto in a true free market world. Silver together with gold had conquered the world unconditionally until the fiat “legal tender” was forced into the system. Gold and Silver have been “de-valuated” or rather at artificial/controlled values as current true cryptos because of government has been controlling and criminalizing free economic activities tightly!

Since then Silver become excesses in quantity despite has been being used in other fields such as conductor, cosmetic jewelry, cutlery etc.. while the true value of Silver has always been a complementary MOE to Gold when Gold and Silver were free MOE.

Right now NONE is allowed to be free MOE (as in free speech!) The quantity of Silver accumulating and they just want to get rid of it! That’s the reason/cause for the hype of and push for Silver right now!

If I were a person with plenty of fiats, I would keep a small quantity of Gold for quick exchange/conversion... when need arises. But mainly focus on true cryptos which need no storage only private keys and are indestructible and un-confiscable!

I repeat Silver unlike Gold and crypto, Silver is ONLY in high demand and ONLY IF it is used as free MOE! Otherwise it’s a scam and engineered plot!

That’s my brief take on the issue of Silver! I digress!

This is more important issue:

Did I recently say to you and our folks here that there was a scheme to save the dying or at least badly injured Jewish terrorist and genocidal state while nothing, no one’s try to save the Palestinians and Palestine, and the dickheads in Tehran were in it? Do I need to quote myself?

Now you have it!

In the mean time

If anyone of you want to understand and fathom the “strange behavior” of Russia-Putin and the Theocracy of Tehran toward the terrorist genocidal Jews, you must give this little information a deeper critical thought! This “comment” is very telling indeed! IMHO of course!

Let’s wait and see what the Iranian people, especially the Shia who constitute 90% of the Iran’s population, would think and act after all this with their loss and their sufferings!

It’s their life, their children future, their dignity after all! Neither mine nor yours!

Engrave this in your mind and heart:

They don’t like blacks, but hate Muslim… Never will!

They will exterminate you without blinking whenever they have chance and opportunity as they did and have done so!

Unless, people who wish peace among peoples begin fighting statism!