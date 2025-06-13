My friend, in total before and after 30-April-1975, the communist north had played this “currency replacement” six times!

Three times in the North under Ho Chi Minh order and after 30-April-1975 they played this trick again another three times!

The main goal is to ostensibly “control inflation” but as a matter of fact since fiat is inflationary which will speed up when the commies idiots banned people from producing everything, so it was to steal people properties and forced people into more Govt dependency! Inflation and devaluation are inherent “feature” of fiat. No one can stop it! Only slowing down in short time can be done!

1-The first currency replacement on the North under Ho Chi Minh’s order 15 May 1947

2- Second on 6/ May/ 1951

3- Third on February 1959

4- Fourth on 22/ Sept/1975

5- Fifth on 2nd /May/ 1978

6- Sixth on 14/Sept/1985

This Wiki entry is only about “currency replacement” in the South

https://vi.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C4%90%E1%BB%95i_ti%E1%BB%81n_t%E1%BA%A1i_Vi%E1%BB%87t_Nam,_1975

The youtube below made by a man who lost everything after three times of currency replacement in the South- Saigon!

I fled the country in late 1982 to Indonesia. I remember I had some USD and exchanged for Indonesian Rupiah 1USD = 45,000 -50,000 Rupiahs! Now the Rupiah survived and has improved since the economy started to produce more better goods and services since 1990s.

Can you imagine when I was in Vietnam 1982 an average monthly wage around 75-100 VND and now average monthly wage 7,600,000.00 VND

A bow of Phở in my time there 5-7 VND now 35,000 VND – 50,000 VND (thirty five and fifty thousands)

A cup of coffee I used to pay 2-3VND now at local street 15,000 – 20,000 VND - At proper shop 25,000 – 40,000!

