Did I mention here to you folks that THEY were spreading the benevolent argument that “Just let the chosen rats genocide the two million Palestinians and wipe out the tiny left-over land Palestine rather than risk the Nuclear WWIII with possible billions of us would perish?”

This is sickening! This cowardly world is sickening!

Please read these “news” between the lines… And let’s see what they are going to do in the coming days!

Dear Hamas and Palestinian Resistance Gaza Angels,

Let them know you are alive, re-organized, and fight harder and better than ever! You DO NOT need leaders or rulers to fight the chosen rats.