Really? 'no-one has the power' to remove Palestinians from Gaza” but the Jews have the power to genocide exterminate Palestinians and NO ONE including you Turkey NOT ONLY did nothing but even assisted the Jews by providing them oils among other things… Except Palestinian Resistance and the Houthis who have been fighting back and trying to stop the Genocide!

The Jews keep murdering Palestinians right now! Where have you been? Your kind of creature disgusting me!