Dear Shia Muslim!

This kind of Jewishness you should and must fight to destroy it whatever cost it takes. Any deal, negotiation, talk etc are all trap! These Judaist reincarnated devils have no honor, no morality, no humanity whatsoever. Their words and the words of their Western minions are worse than toilet paper.

Remember IF they could destroy you now as they have been threatening you, they would have never hesitated and “demanded” to negotiate, since they have no humanity, and no one ever dares to stand up to them, except you Shia Muslim.

That’s exactly why they have been trying to scaremongering You into “negotiation” to subdue you so that THEY can finish you off without being fought back by you. They know and understand that once you fought back they will lose!

Don’t fall into their trap AGAIN! Learn the fatal lesson from John F Kennedy, Muammar Qaddafi, Hassan Nasrallah, and Bashar al-Assad.

Dear Shia Muslim, please, do not trust anyone! Do not believe anyone! Do not listen to any one, do not rely on one but only you, your heart and mind.

It’s your life, your posterity’s very existence are at stake, NOT theirs!

Please, be prepared well and get ready to hit them hard at the weakest points where they will have to count their deaths and send their own body bags back to their family!

Remember, they pose and posture, and appear to be strong and powerful, but the truth is they are just cowardly bullies. Once they were forced to count their body bags, they will run with tail between their legs.

Please tell them loud and clear with decisive action as Ansar Allah Houthis has been doing:

Bring it on you demonic scum of the earth!

There is no extremely price higher than being enslaved and exterminated. The Jews are determined to exterminate you and purify all your land, Shia Muslim! Their words not mine. You know this better than I do!

These kind of non-human creatures do not deserve to live on this earth!