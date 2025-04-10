I can be wrong. But from now on I see and consider Prof Mohammad Marandi as an “unofficial spokesperson” of the “redeemed Iran.”

An “unofficial spokesperson” is a person who can represent and speak of and for the real intention of Iran without “diplomatic language.” He is not and Iranian official in any function, so he can be blunt and harsh in expressing and conveying Iranian message when necessary.

IMHO, Prof Mohammad Marandi for now is the only voice from Muslim /Arab world speaks with knowledge data and understanding the situation at its reality, although he is not not up to my expectation and standard.

I have been watching and following quite a few Muslim/Arab sources both MSM and independent such as Electronic Intifata, Palestine Chronicle etc.. including Turkish pro-government daily newspaper Daily Sabah, and the Hürriyet Daily News, and PressTV, Middle East Eye (set aside some Jewish sites)

Almost everyone misunderstood the nature of this current Jewish genocidal plan… Ironically especially the Muslim who are the very target of this Jewish zero sum genocidal plan!

Muslim as a whole still believe somehow the Jews can be deterred and changed at the negotiation table… and that there is a so-called influential world community, international community with principle and justice!

Worst, Muslim as whole still believe Jews would accept them-Muslim to live equally among or side by side the Jews despite all the evidences to the contrary. Especially after 7-Oct-2023!

The Jewish genocide of Palestinians with the participation and complicit of the West and Arab/Muslim world (Turkey, Jordan, Arab Saudi etc) has shattered all the myths about the West, the Muslim/Arab, and the so-called World community’s “value!” Above all, It confirms beyond doubt about the Jewishness: the evilness of Judaism.

The genocide of Palestinian is just a part of the larger Jewish Plan, which started right from the fictional Hebrew Bible and its holy interpretation and exegesis, the Talmud, from the very beginning. Not just since the appearance of “Zionism" and the Nakba!

And this Jewish Ideologically Genocidal Plan is non-negotiable as far as Jewishness is concerned! The ex-Jew Gilad Atzmon said it best:

“As dramatic as it may sound, a process of de-judaification must take place before Israelis can adopt any universal modern notion of civil life.”

This means unless they decide to cease being Jews themselves, they will keep acting and behaving as non-human monsters as always!

We have been seeing it all such Jewishness with our own naked eyes since 7-Oct-2023!

The Jews want everything by all means. Palestine the whole Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Arab Saudi… the whole Arab world- Which their demonic fiction claims belong to Jacob and his descendants.. not Esau (the Semite-Arabs). And that Jacob and his descendants are chosen to rule all the Rest, the goyim! Did I make this up!

If one reads the fictional Hebrew Bible one would find that the “promised land” that the demonic evil Yahweh designates is the whole West Asia/Middle East!

In the West, some pundits and experts such as Larry Johnson, who have learnt their mistake and misunderstanding of the Jews and the seppos Jewish criminal clown. But most of them, such as Paul Craig Roberts (PCR) and Scott Ritter and the so-called patriotic seppos, still stick to the Jewish Clown with all the bullshit international law and their hubris Americanism.

If one still has a half of a brain cell to look at the so-called President and his so-called cabinet, what kind of people do you see? What kind of people are they?

-All slimy thugs with criminal background bought and sold by Jews. No exception!

Oh, some one may protest that because there is a Hindustan woman there! Yes, she has proven herself a good actress of the deep Jewish power. She managed to climb up the power ladder with the specialty of speaking with forked tongue just like RFK Jr (I did warn people about this slimy Kennedy). Everything can come out from both sides of their mouths smoothly without emotion!

And everyone in the West and the Rest still keep discussing, arguing, analyzing, and guessing based on the belief that the the Jewish criminal orange clown is the “decider!” As I said the Jewish-A statist system no longer has a decider since the Jewish public execution of JFK!

Don’t people see that this Jewish clown doesn’t even operate his own “social -media account.” The Jews control and operate everything. Read those of the clown’s “tweets” again folks! They are all Jewish words and ideas!

Scott and PCR are willfully blind and in turn misleading others by insisting that the Jews have no power over their Jewish criminal clown, whom the Jews have been literally breast feeding since his first step in doing “business” under his father name thru his Jewish fixer, Roy Cohn (recommend further reading in Whiney Webb )

The Jewish criminal clown is a con man from the get go thru and thru, who has been installed by the Jews as their front clown to play the Jewish-A circus scripted and directed by the Jewish Cabal.. All of them, every single one in the so-called Cabinet is just a two bit clown, chosen and picked by the Jews to play supporting role to the Jewish criminal clown!

So, to conclude my “assessment”, I would say these days, there is no "leader” or any “decider” not just in the Jewish-A, but in the whole West, only front clowns reading and acting according to Jewish scripts.

Thus, the Shia Muslim or any one who want to understand the current affairs and to deal with the Jews and their West minions effectively must drop the word "Zionist/Zionism" which is just red-herring. It's the Jews.

Therefore you, the Shia Muslim, must not do any negotiation before you manage to win some battles over them with body bags being sent to their hubris home.

No one can get any meaningful gain at the negotiation table without having won some battles first. Otherwise “negotiation” only means “surrendering.”

Look at the “Hezbollah divine victory” and the “ceasefire” Hamas signed with the Jews! The Jews keep murdering Palestinians and Lebanese while Hezbollah and Hamas did nothing except whining to the “international community.” It’s the Ansar Allah Houthis, the only one dares to attack the Jews and their Seppo minions directly!

Let’s wait and see if the Mullah and the ruling class of Iran have really learnt from their stupid cowardice that enabled the Jews destroying Hezbollah and Hamas’ leadership- and taking Syria- and now have truly redeemed themselves and act as Iran should have done after 7-Oct-2023. Stay Steadfast and Resolute!

That’s me. The last word is always yours./.