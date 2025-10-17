Sheikh Imran Hosein has been proved to be astute in not only religious issues but also world affairs.

Sheikh Imran Hosein got my attention years ago from the day of “The Saker” traveling to his residence to discuss Islam, Christianity, and world affairs.

This time I do incline to agree with him overall despite some crucial differences in details.

Obviously He is religious and statist, I am not!

I do believe that my understanding of Judaism, Jewishness, and of the Western world is quite far away from his!

As I have repeatedly opined that whatever the Jews and their Western minions propose is a trap! It’s a truism, unfortunately!

Thus, NOT only does “PAKISTAN WALK INTO A TRAP” but the whole bunch of useful idiots of East, West, Christian Europe, Muslim/Arab have been trapped and kept walking deeper into it!

The word “Goyim” does mean what it means, doesn’t it?