Folks, these are the latest investigation on the THUG STARS! Hope you enjoy it and gain more understanding of “being governed” by State kakitocracy thugs:

They hide evrything from us but want to know everything about us… and call it “democracy, human rights, and the rule of law!” As a matter of fact, They are thugs running a system of thuggery that violates our Privacy, our Liberty, and Our Human dignity.

Best for last: This particular clip is very interesting to say the least, IMHO. I was about to go back inside to bed. Suddently my sixth sense stopped me and I spotted a tiny “star” on the sky near the Moon. It had been staying still but when I started recording it started moving and was blinking fast and faster away…while some thug drones came circling around. Watch and come to your own conclusion folks!

By the way, I bought this old JVC camcorder from ebay. It has 40x optical zoom as you may notice. The focus function is no longer good. That’s why I used manual focus and struggled with bluring and shaking!

