Sharing Final Results of DMSO experiment on Eyes

Folks this is the final results after the last three experimental treatments on my own eyes, which had no problem except normal floating and normal Myopia at my age (with light Diabetes type 2 which has been treated ONLY with loquat leaves for more than twenty years now).

Since I am just a layman like everyone of you folks out there, needless to say this is NOT a scientific experiment with scientific methodology at all. Thus there is no way I can gauge or measure the results in a scientific way.

The last three sandwiched treatments were administered with minimum DMSO – estimated ¼ drop applied on each eye- while lying on my back (supine position) and blinking multiple times right after.

As I said this not an experiment with scientific methodology. But as far as I am concerned – there is a recognizable-noticeable improvement in eyesight/vision and the floating almost gone.

Regardless of such “personal results”.. The main thing is DMSO in 100% pure in small amount can be applied on eyes with no harmful but noticeable benefit. – except 5 minute irritation - which is very consistent with general information You and I read:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34314611/ “DMSO treatment can be given orally, intravenously, or topically for a wide range of indications. The administration of DMSO exhibits favorable outcomes in human eye diseases with low to none observed ocular or systemic ocular toxicity” “DMSO is being studied for its potential benefits in treating eye conditions like diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and retinopathy due to its anti-inflammatory and protective properties, but its use for eye conditions in humans is still largely experimental. While human studies have shown no negative ocular effects from topical or injected DMSO, animal studies have indicated potential for lens changes with high doses, making further research necessary before widespread clinical use.”

That’s all I can say as a layperson folks!

I am very happy now for my silly daring experiment- great thanks and gratitude to many brave people who used DMSO and told their stories. Without their info I would have never “dared” to use 100% pure DMSO on my eyes!

PS

1- My eyes are still blind to troll and hasbarashim so I just MUTE them all. I need to save my time and energy for better use, folks..

2- I keep using ½ - a tsp of 100% pure turpens two times a week before bed to whiten my teeth- healthy gum and fresh breath.