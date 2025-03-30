I disagree with David on quite a few fundamental issues, but as I said America would be much much better if there are more people like David.

I have been following quite a few American current affairs commentators, IMHO, David Knight is the best analyst and commentator on current world issues in general and on America’s from American perspective in particular. Perhaps that explains why true independent public informers like him hardly get to 20K or 50K subs. While garbage content producers have hundreds of thousands and millions!

Anyway, it’s just me. The last work is always yours.