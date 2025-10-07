Folks, today in Australian time is 7 Oct 2025, second anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence on 7-Oct-2023, or some other people would call it the “prison brake”. Whatever you want to call it, it’s the fact that the Jews had planned to exterminate Palestinians and steal the whole Palestine even before 1948, the birth day of the terrorist genocidal Jewish state! That’s the fact., Not opinion at all!

The Jews have never had a “cease-fire or peace deal” in their mind! Peace does not exist and will never exist in Jewish mind. Jewishness is anti-humanity! Period!

This is “peace and cease fire” in reality of Gaza and for Palestinian children:

I planned to go out and about with my bike to display the sticker of Jewish crime and genocide and stay in the local library for while.. just to display all the Jewish crimes stickers on my bike and my laptop!

Anyway, today is blessed with a sunny day.. and it’s very sad that there is no sign of any awareness of the current ongoing Jewish genocide of Palestinians… except this yours truly and a bunch of govt-thugs roaming around intimidate people.

I stopped at a local cafe run by a Muslim family right at the Rail Station… And I happily received “As-Salaam-Alaikum” from people at the cafe- but this silly old man could not even remember “Wa-Alaikum-Salaam” to reply with such warm welcome. But we all smiled with some saddening chitchat about the ongoing Jewish genocide of Palestinians.

As I was sitting outside under the sunlight, I spotted a bloody tiny plane with long cloudy tail” again!

What a day to remember the 7-Oct-2023!

At least there is some good news as I am writing this post:

As always, it’s the Ansar Allah, the only Muslim political entity in the entire world that dares acting upon their conscience and principle!

These Houthis don’t need this armchair analyst to praise them!