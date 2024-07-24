This is what makes me keeping listen to Scott Ritter interview. The Jewish terrorist State of chosen rats must go. And that only the Palestinians and the Axis of Resistance have a very legitimate reason to make this happen. Palestinians, Lebanese and the Syrians have the natural right to self-defense and take back their stolen land and home. The Iranian and the Iraqi have the right to “military intervention” to stop the Jewish crime of genocide… per “international law” invented by the very USled-West! Every well-informed one knows and understands those facts.

So far ONLY HAMAS and Palestinian Resistance Force have been trying to do that with the real help from the Houthis.

Scott has seen what I have seen. What about Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria?

I do understand that HAMAS made a very stupid strategic mistake when HAMAS was both naive and stupid in joining with Mossad/CIA “Free Syrians” fighting against Hezbollah and Asad in Syria. But to abolish the Jewish terrorist state is NOT only just because of saving Palestine but to save the whole West Asia from the imminent existential threat of Jewish Yinon plan, to say the least.

If people in the West are wise enough, they would agree with Scott Ritter and support if not join force to the Axis of Resistance to get rid of such parasitic Jewish terrorist state and its agents that have been sucking the wealth and the health of the West dry from within ever since 1948.