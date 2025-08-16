Scam Call Center

Source: https://rumble.com/c/scammerpayback

Folks, as I already told you with my own personal experience that the governments' thugs have NOT just a monetary cut but also immense "intelligence source/values" in this scam. That's why despite having been exposed and "arrested" multiple times repeatedly everywhere, this giant operation just keep perpetuating in a well organized well funded and in a large scale!

I know for a fact that this is just one of the Government(s)' "Plausible deniability ops" apart from the usual three alphabet criminal organizations!

Who would wonder why Government has been called terrorist organization since time immemorial!

There is a Vietnamese proverb “cướp đêm là giặc cướp ngày là quan” (night robbery is bandit broad-daylight robbery is government). And in a modern anagram-word proverb “Chính phủ là chú phỉnh” (government is the cheating uncle)