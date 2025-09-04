Oh dear! Just as when we have been sick with all the Government’s solution and government’s crimes in the Jewish-West… We are being told the alternative should be another Staist model, China the Great! And Kim Jung Un the dearest boy!

How insane the world has become? Next? The alternative should be some sort of theocracy say like Iran!, perhaps?

I have known and understood “in details” that there is something wrong with human brain and mind but I would have never expected such insanity and stupidity idea from our well experienced and intellectual class!

Did I ever say something about intellectual idiocy?

Don’t take me wrong. I like the man George Galloway, and respect him for his unshakable courage to stand up for what he believe and for others without mincing a single word.

He is obviously a statist but among the best of the worst! Uhm.. or I would say the least bad of the worst!

I do understand his pragmatism since our world has been tightly deeply under statism- and worst still for almost a century now the world has been destroyed by the worst kind of murderous genocidal empire of the Jewish-A and its master the Jewish controlled cabal. There is no sign of change soon at least in decades ahead. Hope you folks catch my drift!

So somehow we should give him some slack!

Here is one of the example of George being“least bad:” I’ve listened to George’s rants since the day of “his testimony on oil for food program in the whore house of the Jewish-A.” Loved it! I did learn quite a few points from his argumentative style!

Oh my! I am glad that George invited this young Chinese in this special occasion. The only reason I watch this young lady is because she is so beautiful! She is gorgeous!

However, in term of intellectual integrity and integrity of journalism She needs to look back at least at her modern China’s history a little bit more to see how her China treated her neighbors. I just don’t want to ask where Tibet is now. But I do ask her please stop being a hypocrite (but correctly) condemning Japan’s atrocities while dishonestly ignoring China’s atrocities on other peoples.

I am ex-Vietnamese by the way. I do know my ex-tribe committed genocide and atrocities. All governments and all nation-states do. But NOT just against foreigners but their own people as well! It’s called DEMOCIDE lady!