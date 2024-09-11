Folks, I’ve always tried to stay away from statist circus, especially its SELECTION SHOW. But (I know all problems begin with “but, but and but”) the rationale of this MSM Independent’s stand on the coming koshered Jewish-A selection got the better of me!

I’ve always considered Kim an average journalist. But an average does sometimes achieve the extraordinary as she has done sometimes in the past.

This time, IMHO, within the framework of statism, Kim has proved herself above every independent statist journalists on this particular issue : The Genocide of Palestinians.

Watch and listen to what she has to say and her principled rationale and you will find out why I praise her!

Her stand In the previous show:

And her response to all the critcism of her stand:

Kudos to Kim Iversen for her stand with her crystal-clear humane principle. I know this woman is a statist. Given the statism we are living in. This is the best a statist could do.

I am completely with her on the stand against the “grand rationale” of having a 3 year old child murdered in exchange for whatever “greater good” offered.

We have been all taught since childhood that the most humane and most heroic action a true human being ever made is to sacrifice the life of oneself to save a life of other, especially a life of a child! Thus, to give credit where credit is due, I admire and commend her decision to accept whatever consequence to save a three year old child! This is UN-mistakenly a highest quality of being a human-being!

By implication, deep down I guess Kim knew it’s all about the Jews, but would not dare to break the taboo. I don’t “blame” her, since to call out the Jews one have to be extraordinary or just “a-no-one-who-has-no-one-to-care-about-and-nothing-to-loose” like this yours truly! But in a way, I still hold her at the same standard she has demanded from other journalists: research, read as much information as possible on the particular issue.

Every mask has been dropped in front of the whole world. Hence a journalist cannot hide behind the mantras “well I am not sure, I have not had enough information to judge and decide on this blah blah blah”. The Jewish “holy books” declare it! The Jews, and their rabbis have openly proclaimed their ideology and their ultimate goal! The Jews have been actually carrying out their deed in accordance with their holy books commands and edicts word by word! A journalist has no excuse of not watching and not reading! Ignorance is no defense, no excuse for a journalist!

Anyway, make no mistake, this independent journalist, Kim Iversen will face a full spectrum of attack from the Jews and their minions. It will be ruthless without mercy! And the “traditional method” always is to attack her and her family economic and livelihood!

I hope she will find way to withstand all the coming pressure to remain being herself to the end! I know it’s extremely hard! Been there done that! If she fails. So be it! No blame! No expectation.

You can watch her full shows at:

https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen