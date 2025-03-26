For the last six months or so, I have been traveling around cities and suburbs within Melbourne Metropolitan, I have noticed that those “Asian migrant” cities that used to be very busy filled up with restaurant-shop-goers such as Richmond, Footscary, Sunshine, Box-Hill are now sparse and almost quiet. Even Springvale used to very busy packed with people going shopping and restaurants now less but still busier than most of others.

While we have been told the national population has been increased from 24 up to 27 millions or so!