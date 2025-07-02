But first, lest you did not know:
1-You see folks, the sexually perverted cult enslave those so-called “leaders” by using Jewish pussy to trap them! That’s what Jeffrey Epstein’s mission! And that’s what the story of Esther is all about!
2-I just couldn’t help but repeat this with full satisfaction! Since I’d love to be hated by the Jews and their cowardly thugs in the West!
Please download and store these historic moments of humane courage and defiance against the evil Yahweh chosen rats and their western slaves!
Discussion about this post
No posts