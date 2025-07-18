I don’t know about you, folks. But every time I watch these new footage of young Palestinians still fighting hard despite everything in such an unprecedented Jewish genocide of Palestinians, I can see the truly physical meaning of those words "I would rather die on my feet than live on my knees" Emiliano Zapata and "Give me liberty, or give me death!" Patrick Henry. They are not cliché! These words are living actions right now in Gaza!

Let’s call a spade a spade. Palestinians have been abandoned, sold out completely ever since the 7th October 2023. They were facing their utmost evil and powerful enemies, the Jews and their minion West completely alone. For almost two years, not a single one in the entire outside world dares to lift a finger to stop the Jewish genocide or assist Palestinians in fighting back. On the contrary many Muslim/Arab have even been complicit and participated directly and indirectly in this genocide of Palestinians.

No matter how one sees and views the 7th October 2023 as Jewish false flag, Hamas’s complicity or double-crossing etc..One fact and truth remains indisputable: 7th October 2023 was inevitable since the so-called Abraham Accord is a complete sell-out of Palestine!

7th October 2023 should have proceeded much earlier in a much larger scale without taking hostage! Hezbollah, Syrian Assad should have directly joined in, and the strongest one, Iran with the capacity and capabilities to stop the genocide should have acted decisively to cripple and dismantle the Jewish genocidal state NOT just for the sake of Palestine and Palestinians but for their own existential survival. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, all refused to join in the fight.

I still remember I was not the only one who was surprised and disappointed at Nasrallah’s “no war declaration” speech, since many and I had expected not only because Nasrallah’s strong stand characteristic but it was a golden opportunity to eliminate the common existential threat! Many Palestinians, Lebanese were so upset and disappointed and even disillusioned with Hezbollah’s such fatal decision!

All hesitated, procrastinated, then perished! Except Iran survived but has been badly damaged with great loss.

The Houthis Ansar Allah joined in lately but could not do much.

That’s said. The past cannot be changed. Mistakes and error cannot be undone!

There is no time and energy for whining. These Palestinians still keep fighting despite extreme hardship and imminent danger and the stupidly cowardly inaction or rather betrayal of their Shia brethren.

Muslim Palestinians are not alone in this cowardly sell-out. Christian Palestinians also have been betrayed by their own Christian brethren!

Their only “sin” is being Palestinian, the first target of the Jewish project!