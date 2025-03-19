Yes, these “experts” got almost everything correct about the Jews’ controlling mechanism in the West (whom they did not dare to call by true name) and the feckless Muslim/Arab world since most of such “information” have already in public domain. One thing they choose to be blind on is that they still have not picked up the fact that Putin is a true Jewish boy!

The Soviet (Russia) betrayed and sold out the Palestine in 1948. The Soviet (Russia) betrayed and sold out Muslim/Arab in 1967 War with the Jews (Read Ex-Jewish Jack Bernstein) and later Sadam Husein and Muammar Gaddafi…But I don’t blame Putin! Those Muslim/Arab should have learned from their own experience/mistakes/errors… unfortunately they did not! Just as the Vietnamese must blame themselves for not learning from their own mistakes and errors!

As I said at the beginning of the so-called Russo-Ukro War that the Slavs both Russian and Ukrainian have been fucked by the Jews again big time! Putin came to Damascus NOT to help but to tie down the hands of the Alawites and in the end sold them out to the Jews as usual.

Do you still remember the Saker, the “Russian patriot” who worshiped Putin? Poor Saker who knew and understood the Jews well.. but not well enough, must have disillusioned with all the “Putin red lines” … And right now the Saker must have realized that his patriotism has blinded him! And still does I guess!

How can anyone with just a two brain cells believes that Russia and China are the world saviors? The BRICS! Yet, there are bunch of them among the so-called “experts” and “intellectuals!”

What has happened to the human brain lately?