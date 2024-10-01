Share this postPutin-Russian-RT: Question More-Think Lessthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPutin-Russian-RT: Question More-Think LessTheTaoOfAnarchyOct 01, 2024Share this postPutin-Russian-RT: Question More-Think Lessthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAs I said I paused and just listen to all “experts.” So NO COMMENT.. All is yours!Share this postPutin-Russian-RT: Question More-Think Lessthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare