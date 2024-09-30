Folks, in the past I have posted several reports ob the magic curing of Pure Pine Gum Turpentine. Not just because “doctors” said.. but because I have been using it and it works on me like a charm. Just like during the plandemic lockdown I posted about “ginger garlic” remedy for cold/flu that I have been using ever since my late father taught the family. Cold/flu has never lasted for more than TWO (2) days. All my grand nephews have never stayed in bed with cold/flu for more than two days. One tiny cup of garlic-ginger porridge/ congee.. and up and run they go the next day!

Recently, a month ago I had tooth cavity and it was aching badly that cost me 1,500 AUD with the dentists (two of them plus anti-biotic drugs) but the aching teeth (2 of them) did not stop.

It was stupid of me that I forgot the Pure Gum Turpentine that I have been using its protocols to treat my head-injury, “baldness”, and digestion…Suddenly I went back to Tom Cowan’ s article on Pure Gum Turpentine and found this comment:

Turpentine saved my tooth. I had a crown remade as it came off and was defective. After the dentist put the new crown on, I noticed my tooth started to hurt a little. As time went by, I could tell it was infected. I had very little tooth left and had many crowns from having so much amalgam taken out. This infection went on for over a year. It was getting worse but still manageable. I didn’t want to lose a tooth and I wasn’t well enough to want to mess with the dentist again. As time moved along the pain increased and I knew I had to do something. I went to the Earth Clinic website and found this protocol from someone who had used it. 1/2 teaspoon turpentine swished in the mouth for two minutes twice a day for about a week. It worked and that was several years ago.

Again, I have been doing just that. it works on me like a charm.

As always, the last word is yours.

PS:

In case you folks wonder. Hairs have started to grow back slowly on bald area.

NEVER use more than a teaspoon. ALWAYS less than a teaspoon.