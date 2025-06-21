In my first hand experience with this “American style of Christianity” during my two year stay in the Jewish-A from the deep south (Texas/Arkansas) to the north (Illinois) and California in between, this kind of creatures and their mindset must have been born from not just utmost ignorance, stupidity, madness, hypocrisy but essentially pure hatred and evil!

It’s worth to note that it was an American at the Fort Smith (AR) Greyhound bus station that introduced me to rense.com and gifted me a video tape (VCR) of “the 911.”

The USA, IMHO, is the land of extreme contradiction where you can meet the most intelligent, humane with compassion and wisdom down to these kind of “(un)christian creature!”

Full documentary “Praying for Armageddon”