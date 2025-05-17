Folks, I am a “no-virus” who has certain disagreements and certain reservation on Children Health Defense and World Council For Health.
That’s said. By principle of anarchy and personal freedom, I respect personal freedom of choice and I am against any violent coercion on anyone regardless.
Since the “pause of lockdown,” I have not followed the case of Reiner Fuëllmich since I don’t believe in the so-called “"Nuremberg2" or any “statist authority” but I have always supported any act of defiance and exposing government lies and crimes. Thus I support Reiner Fuëllmich’s fight for his belief and personal freedom of choice and of speech.
Anyway, below are all information I gathered around Reiner Fuëllmich’s case which I do not much in details.
Please do your own further research and make your own conclusion.
‘I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it’
(Voltairean principle)