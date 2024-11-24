After all these years of horseshit Sander playing in Jewish selection, the seppos still believe this old “independent progressive” Jew! But that’s Jewish-A’s problem DILLIGAF?

However, after more than a year of genocide resulting in hundreds of thousands Palestinians, mostly chidren and women, have been massacred every single day and night in the most horrific Jewish style of murdering per Hebrew fictional book’s guideline- and the genocide has extended to Lebanon and Syria where civilians and hospitals and schools have been being bombed daily by the Jews… This old Jewish crook and his “progressive ilk” have never uttered the word “genocide!”

Now when all masks and pretentions have dropped in front of the whole world, especially when Hamas, Palestinian Resistance Forces and Hezbollah with the powerful assistance and participation of the Houthis and Iraqi Resistance, the Jewish terrorist state has been hit hard while behaving like a rabid tray dog… This old Jewish crook, without even a drop of crocodile tear, jumps into a “high moral ground” to pose as a “good Jew” with all the usual rhetoric of “American values” that he knew means nothing and will stop nothing!

Whoever still believe this Jews is either of the same ilk of crookedness or has no brain. But if any of Muslims who are victims of the Jews, believes such cheap act deserves every bit of the genocidal plan the Jews have planned for them! Simply because such is an unforgivable stupidity that does not deserve to exist at all!

Every single Muslim, who still have a brain must understand that the Jews and the West have pursued Zero Sum game from the getgo with determination. How many Islamic countries have been destroyed? How many civilians, especially children and babies have been murdered in cold blood? How many homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches have been destroyed since 7 Oct 2023?

If I were Axis of Resistance, I would attack non-military targets right now to weaken the Jewish home front exactly the way the Jews have done to all Muslims, especially to Gaza and Labanon as the world has witnessed!

The problem is… I have seen no sign that indicates the Axis of Resistance undertands thay are facing the Jewish Zero Sum war against them… As I said though perhaps with the only exception that is the new Hezbollah Chief! He seems to get it all now!

The Jews are weak and cowards without the USA and its Five Eyes. That’s why they have dragged the USA and its Five Eyes into this genocide.

In my book of war and strategy, don’t be afraid, let them go all- in. Since this is a Zero Sum war, sooner or latter the Mulsims have to face all of them anyway! So why NOT just face them now!

You cannot FIGHT the Zero sum war , let alone to win, against the enemy who respect nothing and see you as animals and determines to kill you ALL with all cost literally, by just waiting to be attacked and then employing of defensive reacting and responding and… negotiating of ceasefire (a.k.a genocidal vacation!)

Learn the lesson from Hassan Nasrallah’s misunderstanding and miscalculation and procrastination!

Let them drag the USA in.. that in turn WOULD or COULD “drag” Russia, China, Turkey et all in… that’s why THEY will back off and WILL NOT GO ALL IN- and let the Jewish State “fade away” if the Axis of Resistance really go all -in attacking non-military targets and run over Tel Aviv!

The Jews knew and understood this dangerous prospect very well, that’s why and how they have tried to prove they were really strong and powerful by attacking everyone everywhere indiscriminately with free weapons and free money from the USA!

Look at HOW they have behaved when having been hit hard right on the face? They will loose their head when their home front being hit with real damage and thousands of deaths! Those genocidal Jews will running back to Europe, Russia, and USA Five Eyes as fast as they can…And the USled-West will try to save them NOT by going all-in but by stopping them commiting suicide! And all the Muslims do is just go in and finish the rest off!

Well, that how I, the non-Muslim/Palestinian armchair strategist, see it!

The last word is yours as always, folks!

By the way, here is the Sitrep on this week!