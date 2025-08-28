“Australian journalist Caitlin Johnston, as is so often the case, nails the reality of the Federal Government’s policies as they play out on the ground, writing succinctly that

“Things are so fucked up that the only way to get wounded Palestinian children in and out of the United States for medical treatment these days would be to disguise them as Israeli pedophiles.”

Indeed, Rubio’s assessment comes from a man who has been standing by and watching those very Gazan children being slaughtered and maimed by a totalitarian country that he and his boss have opted to support unconditionally no matter what atrocities it commits. This is not the America I and many others grew up in and I wonder what rocks he and Trump were hiding under when the humanitarian virtues of life in the United States were actually on display.

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, a 501(c)3 tax deductible educational foundation (Federal ID Number #52-1739023) that seeks a more interests-based U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. Website is councilforthenationalinterest.org, address is P.O. Box 2157, Purcellville VA