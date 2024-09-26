Share this postPhil Giraldi: Jews Keep on Killingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPhil Giraldi: Jews Keep on KillingTheTaoOfAnarchySep 26, 20241Share this postPhil Giraldi: Jews Keep on Killingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareAll the morons in Iran should have learn about the Jews from this American! Anyone who believes that the Jews have honor of keeping their words is either a Jewish shill or having no brain!1Share this postPhil Giraldi: Jews Keep on Killingthetaoofanarchy.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare