The same is true with people who have never been in the “Western DEMONcracy” or Nazi Hitler often dream about this…

Say just like myself… I thought “liberal democracy” was the best.. until I actually lived in it..but did not even realized straight away…until I began witnessing the reality and be curious and questioned then unlearned and relearned… That’s why and how I become an anarchist..

Just like many true anarchists before me like Ettienne de la Boetie, Pierre-Joseph Proudhon , Butler D. Shaffer etc.. We all endured and experienced a certain process with one common thing : be honest to ourselves with compassion to others!

The current mini-anarchist Robert Higg who has been moving out of the “greatest nation on earth” Jewish-A.. He also said:

“Anarchists did not try to carry out genocide against the Armenians in Turkey; they did not deliberately starve millions of Ukrainians; they did not create a system of death camps to kill Jews, gypsies, and Slavs in Europe; they did not fire-bomb scores of large German and Japanese cities and drop nuclear bombs on two of them; they did not carry out a ‘Great Leap Forward’ that killed scores of millions of Chinese; they did not attempt to kill everybody with any appreciable education in Cambodia; they did not launch one aggressive war after another; they did not implement trade sanctions that killed perhaps 500,000 Iraqi children.



In debates between anarchists and statists, the burden of proof clearly should rest on those who place their trust in the state. Anarchy’s mayhem is wholly conjectural; the state’s mayhem is undeniably, factually horrendous.”

While many have been trying to get in such Jewish-A!

Amazing isn’t it?