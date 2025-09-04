You see folks, I and many people who have stuck their neck out to warn people about the evil Jewishness and its control over governments and their destructive scheme and conspiracy… things that all have come to pass, as we all are witnessing right now around the world, especially in the Five Eyes!

So much for the “separation of powers” “check and balance” “Constitution the highest power of the land” blah blah blah!

I myself have emphatically warned that the “Costitution” is just a toilet paper used to fool, gaslighting people into inaction and hopium! And that the criminal gang of psychopaths and their thugs a.k.a governmengt can do whatever they want!

And I also said that the evil Jews are the master of statism, who understand how statism works better than anyone else - That’s how they, being just a very despised minority but had outwitted other non-Jewish “secrets ocieties” and have sucessfully controlled all the West system and even Muslim/Arab world through government system of violent authority in such countries!

So, who would dare to stop them committing genocide an agression now? BRICS? Koshered boy Putin-Russia? Stomach obsessive China? The shortsighted South Africa? Brazil? Jingoist Hindustan India? Or the new member- stupid incompetent theocratic cowards in Tehran? They knew they would be attacked soon and their innocent people would be mutrdered in trove again… but would NOT dare to pre-empt!

Or Hamas, Hezbollah…and Houthis Ansar Allah?

The bottom line is:

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”

― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century