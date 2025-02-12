My friend the debt must be paid but with excessive care Lol…

First my friend I would like to chichat with you about something currently happening in the land of seppos, which is related to the issue we are discussing. Please just have a look at this segment I excerpted from David Knight show.

I don’t know what you would think about this, but to me the whitites, especially the so-called Zionist Christians have become so retarded that they have been played so stupidly with just an obvious Jewish criminal stupid clown!

How can a person with just half of a brain cell believe such criminal Jewish clown has something called “policy” or just an “idea?” This jewish clown has nothing between his ears, except the blonde hairs! The worst thing about this land of seppos home of the chiosen slaves is … even a smart one like Paul Craig Roberts has deeply fallen for this Jewish criminal orange clown? May be, this is my strongest guess, just because he is “white” with “blonde hairs” and talk trash!

Anyway, the whole plot is 101% Jewish! Which is designed to spit on American face and their “Christianity.” Obviously!

But that is not even my point! The point is they are try to make an impression that there is ostensibly a dramatic shift to the “right”, the Christian conservative is on the rise, so to speak, in the West led by the USA and global political trajectory. Except nothing has changed but “labels!”

You see, now we have heard again those ad-nauseam cliché such as “we don’t want democracy. We want our republic back" or “we want (Hitler) national socialism” … “ we don’t want socialism, we don’t want communism, we want faith based parliamentary monarchy” etc. The whole game is just a repeating of left-right and then right- left paradigm… All of which are the same collectivism and statism with the same bunch of the worst kind of humanity as leaders and national saviors!

You see the word “kakistocracy” exists for a reason although not adequate.

As I look at the world especially the West and look at the people around me..I see that this kind of chitchat between you and me is urgently needed more than ever! Unfortunately but! I digress.

Now before proceeding to the question “how to abolish the State/Government.” I need to recap some key basic concepts.

ANARCHY

Anarchy is NOT a political regime, not an organized form of society or even a community with certain features or characteristics. Anarchy (no ruler, without ruler, without being ruled) is simply a natural state of being and of things. A natural state of thing/ being without man-made laws, without coercion by authority/power of any kind.

Anarchy, is just a name of such natural state of being and thing, is here all the time but has been distorted and suppressed by the system of bruteforce of the few called government. Thus to have full natural state of being and thing, such suppressive force must be abolished.

The misunderstanding and/or misconstruing of ANARCHY have been lingering for many years mainly because of the fault of people who claim to be anarchists themseloves . A bunch of adjectives have been added to anarchy as if anarchy a form of organization, a regime or a form of society with a set of rule or a set of certain properties and features that must be observed and followed!

For years I have been searching within “anarchist literature” and I realized that even past prominent anarchists often misunderstood “anarchy” due to the fact that their statist experience had become some part of their base of thought, which led them focusing mainly on condemning Statism while inadvertently advocating some kind of “organizing a form of preferred society” with certain characteristic and features, rather than Anarchy itself!

That’s explain why there has been more and more adjectives have been emphatically added next to “anarcho.” Since then a bunch of oxy-morons exist such as Anarcho-capitalism Anarcho-socialism Anarcho communism, Anarcho syndicalism, Anarcho primitivism, Anarcho-punk, Anarcho-Monarchism, Anarcho transhumanism, anarcho stencilism etc.. and still counting…

IMHO, this may be because , unlike Laozi ((c. 770 – c. 481 BC) the very first anarchist ever and later Zhuangzi (c. 369–286 BC) who recognized the “spontaneous order” in natural state of being by observing nature and human natural behavior, most of modern anarchists have been focusing on modern political structure (as Adam Smith did with the wealth of the nation) rather than natural human life without political structure. Thus they all missed the real force of life and of all beings in nature and universe: “spontaneous order”, which religion interprets such “spontaneous order” is the misterious operation or the mysterious work of a super-being called God.

IMHO, that’s how and why we’ ve often heard people mention the self-defense (self-preservation in all creatures/living things) as “God given rights!” This means people somehow do know there is some natural, inherent “will” or “urges” or “natural responsiveness” within and between themselves that produce “spontaneous/natural order” but call it by different names just as Adam Smith called it the “invisible hand.”

Spontaneous order comes naturally from inherent responsiveness of things (and living things) into self-organization to produce the spontaneous emergence of order out of seeming chaos. It’s the natural force within and between living things to balance out of seeming chaos.

I must credit the philosopher Zhuangzi (c. 369–286 BC) who was the first to recognize this inherent force of spontaneous order. Following Laotzi ((c. 770 – c. 481 BC). “Wu wei (無為)” Zhuangzi rejected Confucianism, the prominent and dominating force of authoritarianism of the time.

Zhuangzi observed that "good order results spontaneously when things are let alone" As Laozi called it Wu wei (無為) (literally means without doing- without interference, without coercion- just letting things work out by themselves and for themselves) This concept later developed in the West first by Proudhon, hence modern anarchism was born.

Thus, in the natural state of being and of things, one can form a communist community with one’s comrades and others who have the same mind. While others can form a socialist community, or a capitalist community with their like mind people, just like the Amish who live their own way of life next to others… Except such ways of life or such arrangements cannot be imposed on others! These different communities in their best interest are free to choose to interact or NOT interact with others at their own volition in mutual respect and free association principle.

My friend, I hope you would see how silly and contradictory those “anarchists” are with their anarcho-oxymoron!

THERE IS NO STATE, ONLY GOVERNMENT

The “State” that added into nation is just a make believe, a gaslighting, and a deception to legitimize and justify the monopoly use of brute force and monopoly of violence of a single person or just a tiny group of persons called Government over the rest of the population. This kind of persons more often than not are the worst kind of individuals in the society. These kind of individuals are immoral, inhumane, but cunning. In one word, such individuals are psychopaths.

Now by their own “definition” of the “nation-state”, the State manifests/exists via Government. When Government no longer exists, where is the State? To state it bluntly, once the government was abolished the State would disappear instantly together with government! Just like WHEN you get rid of Kings , the so-called “divinity” and “mandate of Heaven” just evaporate back to thin air! Simple because those “things” DO NOT EXIST. They are just make-believe to fool people and to give “legitimacy” to scoundrels!

Without government, without violent coercion, the “State” automatically evaporate, but the PEOPLE still remain on the LAND, hence the “NATION” is still there, except all are back in the natural state of being without centralized suppressive and oppressive violent force: Government!

So from now on I will trash the deceptive non-existent “State” from the discussion and only deal with Government, a system of violent force run by criminal thugs and psychopaths.

To make a clearer illustration …Just like we trash “the mandate of heaven” and “ruling by divinity” and we all see all the King without clothes! Or when you toss out the non-existent make-believe “viruses” you will see the real nature of deadly chemical clotshot called vaxx and all other pharmacitical products!

Sharing Some “Challenges” I had in the past

I would like to share with you some of the anti-anarchy challenge I dealt with in the past. Most of the time people did not challenge me “how to get there from here” but focused on “real practical issues” that people have experienced and got used to like:

-In anarchy, without government who will build the roads?

-What happen to my private property say I own one or two blocks of buildings (or say what would happen to Bill Gates 270,000 acres of land?)

-Who will make laws

-Who run the standing army to protect the nation/borders and people? Who will protect the weak against the strong the powerful in society?

Oh goshhhh.. You see my friend! After all the millennia of democide and all the democide in our time right now… Most of people around the world still believe that Government is here to protect the weak against the strong and the powerful… as if government were protecting the weak ever since its existence!

Anyway, how did I deal with such silly questions?

“who will build the roads?”

People always build every thing, not just the roads. Government never build anything, they just use brute force to stamp their “government” on everything people do since they “own” every thing and every inch of “national territory!” We, the people, who are civil engineers, who are builders, who are workers, who are producers of all materials and services etc who actually build the road under the “exclusive permission, license and stamp” of organized thugs called Government!

I told them a story of “African big mama” that I made up!

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/08/17/stupid-statists-stupid-questions-what-about-the-road-1/

“Once upon a time somewhere in Africa, there was a big mama who was a not very good cook at all. But she was suffering a kind of mental illness that some how she believed she the only one can cook! No one would like her food at all, but she was strong and big so she would bully anyone dares to enter the kitchen. So after every meal, she would always remind others that: “you must thank me for these food. Without me you would go hungry!”

But for you my friend, here is the true story about my late father. During the Vietnam War, in the South the Junta enjoyed everything the Yanks gave (foreign aids) them. But people had to fence for themselves and do everything for themselves. The south Vietnam has only two seasons, dry and wet! My neighborhood would often be flooded when heavy rain comes and all the local streets and roads would be muddy for weeks if not always. My father, he was well-known and respected by the locals as the healer of the town, and a self-taught architect and builder (actually he was a polymath.) He decided to do something. He went around to measure and calculate all the cost of pavement of those local streets and roads, and then went door to door to explain to people that all the local streets and roads need to be paved with cement/concrete, so children could play in a cleaner streets and people could go about daily life with ease during rainy season… All would be done with a small amount of contribution from each household. My father told people that all the money would be used to buy all materials and especially to hire ONLY our local people to do the job! People were so happy to pay such small amount for such practical project with such long term benefit for them and for everyone. Within weeks all the neighborhood streets and roads were paved. The “magic” was after my neighborhood’s streets and roads had been paved , others neighborhoods saw it and “copied” such simple solution. Within months or a year or two, all suburbs in my district’s streets and roads were paved! Similar to European towns but not with stones! Except the main roads between neighborhoods that lead to the main street of the town. Since these bigger roads were all under central Government “responsibility.” So formal government permission must be obtained/granted to do something about it! Or “petition” must be singed and proceeded to have them paved by “Government.”

Until the communist North took over the whole country in 1975, these main roads between neighborhoods had not been paved at all!

So in the natural sate of things and being, roads still be built and be in good maintenance by local people. And perhaps a good public or private company would be hired to take care of the roads, just like the current road and town planning “authority” except they are no longer “authority” with power over people, but just a road maintenance group who get paid by local people to just such job! No more or less. These road maintenance companies or groups perhaps may even communicate and work with other local maintenance groups to take care other road connections between towns etc…or some other arrangements will be invented and created per “spontaneous order”. I don’t know! I have no crystal ball.

What happen to my private property? Say I own one or two blocks of buildings (or say what would happen to Bill Gates 270,000 acres of land?) under previous statist system!

Nothing! You will keep them. No body care about your “private property” by order of the no longer exist authority, since people are free to move away from your property and establish new town new farm in new empty land. And since NO government exist to give “the value” to your property as under “statist rentier economy” which exists only because of proximity (zoning) to all Government institutions and permission/licensing system that no longer exist. Further more, NO one needs to work for you or “disappeared government”… and no one needs license and permission to work as it used to be under statist system. People can setup new farms, establish new towns with their peer of like mind anywhere they choose. Hence I suspect that you , with such large private property would either abandone them or give them up to any one who want to use them… for your best interests!

Oh my my! it’s such a “chaos” isn’t it? Lol! It’s spntaneous order from seeming chaos!

Who will make laws

No one! We don’t need one size fit all coercive imposed on us called laws! We already have spontaneous order as people in different geo-locations, different arrangements and agreement would produce different solutions both long term of short term to respond in different situation and circumstances. So any dispute would be resolved by people themselves locally. When such dispute is more serious and big, people would resolve with “referee” or “judges” whom they choose people with reputation, respect, and merit within the locals.

For their long term best interest in such natural state of thing and being…I would guess that people would like to resolve everything quickly with open-mind and reasonable compromise!

One just cannot live happily and comfortably with the neighbors if one is a bully or a dick or an asshole! :-) Since there is no “organized thugs” around to bribe and corrupt to protect such thuggery! Remember it’s anarchy! Everyone has strong self-defense mechanism. No one is exclusively absolutely stronger /powerful than others! Thus the main natural principle of “spontaneous order” therefore is always “do no harm” and “not to tread on others!” Or else!

Would you think such “powerful dick and asshole” such as George Sorros, Bill Gates and their ilk etc would exist in such natural state of being and thing? Think about it and let this sink in, my friend! I have never doubt the reason why THEY all hate and fear anarchism!

Did I say “self-defense/self-preservation instinct” is one of the fundamental elements of spontaneous order?

Who run the standing army to protect the nation/borders and people? Who will protect the weak against the strong the powerful in society?

Organized thuggery system creates “weak “and “strong” people by design. Weak means poor without resources and government connection like you and me and majority of ordinary people. Strong means bad and cowardly bullies/people but with wealth that obtained, acquired by fraud and corruption with government power such as the Jews, and people like Jewish-clown etc.. In anarchy there is no such weak or strong people, since no thuggery of organized thugs exist to enable and protect such filthy thieves to exploit the opressed the (weak) majority!

Besides, as a matter of fact, Government since the dawn of civilization NEVER protects the weak or protect the people at all. On the contrary, government and its laws are designed to protect the rich (the strong and powerful) the well government-connected people and to oppress and exploit all the rest and then use such majority as pawns!

In our modern time of “liberal representative democracy” “rule of law” bullshit… You and I and many ordinary folks hardly can afford times and money to go to “court” to pursue just a normal case, let alone a bigger case against the wealthy/ corporations and government itself!

You see my friend, the Jewish clown and his family , the Clintons, the Bushes, the Bidens, the Kennedies etc have gotten away with many crimes, whereas Julian Assange, Ross Ulbright, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and many marijuana users, small business owners have been crushed by the government itself in order to protect the strong and powerful! Always remember that their thug forces are established to protect and defense the regime. Not you and me. The same is true in every nation-states from the past to the present!

Have you seen or read about those “governments” when were/are under threat by their own people, these governments even call for foreign thugs to come and kill their own people to stay in power! Did I make this up?

The whole human demoncidal history shows that Government is there to control and enslave people to protect their privileges and power! They will stop at nothing to protect their ruling power! Not the people.

National defense

People living in Anarchy, the natural state of things and being do not need a standing army, no air-force needed, since every one, every house hold has self-defense mechanism , weapons etc…People will band together when threats arise, especially existential threats, to protect themselves, their families, their way of life and their true liberty! Some wealthy groups of household with engineers .. can even make any kind of weapon they think they need such as air-defense missiles, even hyper-sonic missiles to defend and retaliate when needed. No organized thugs to stop them doing such defense. No permission, no license needed! “Spontaneous order!”

Of course, a nation in state of anarchy threats no one, by definition has no “enemy!” But other thug states may be tempted to invade such nation in anarchy,..for whatever reason, You know statists are are aggressive and stupid by default! However, I would bet these nation-states would never dare to attack and invade a nation in anarchy! Why?

My friend, do you know or remember why Hitler did not invade Switzerland? I would say Hitler would NOT dare to invade Switzerland at all. Statist historians and militarist experts would cite the reason is because of its mountainous topography! Yes, true but it is just a minor reason. In fact Switzerland is a very small area but every single house hold was/is well armed and almost all the Swiss were very well trained in fighting with their own weapons apart from the army.

Hitler successfully invaded more powerful more populous France in short time because all Hitler needed was to defeat a small portion of French a.k.a French army. While the vast majority of French were defenseless with no weapon to fight.

If you look at the footage/clips of Hitler entering Paris after the fall of Maginot Line you would see how pathetic and humiliated the French were just because they had no weapon to fight.

Whereas in the case of Switzerland, Hitler did not know where to start to attack and where/when to finish the battle since almost every house hold in Switzerland had weapon and was a fighting unit! Hitler would need to fight all over Switzerland and all Swiss to call victory! That would be costly with huge resources needed! That’s why Hitler did have an invasion plan but did not proceed! Because Hitler would have lost in such small nation but had well armed citizen!

My point is if such nation in anarchy was attacked by a stupid nation state, such stupid nation state would have to spend a large mount of resources to bomb all over the nation of anarchy and kill most of the people before they could successfully invade. Otherwise their army will be slaughtered by every household of the nation in anarchy. The nation in Anarchy does not need air force. What they need to defense themself from air attack is a spontaneous good anti-air system which can be built and arranged by just some group of households around the nation if they want to and need to. People in anarchy do not need permission to do anything at all. When they think they need to do something important and urgent they just do it with every material available!

You can see my friend, No nation-state would have any incentive reason to invade such nation in such natural state of anarchy. It would be costly and would become a weak target to be invaded by other stupid nation-state!

Besides, as I just mentioned above that some group of households with engineers could band together and build super-hypersonic missiles as defensive /offensive to retaliate any invasion attempt by any stupid nation-state.

Who know? It’s just my reasoning given the real fact of the Houthis and Iranian retaliation against the USA weapons and the Jews!

My friend, I would like going off on a tangent a little bit here. Embargo and sanction will have little effect if no effect at all to a nation in anarchy. Simply because people can do everything they think they need and can do everything with no organized thugs to stop them!

In a natural state of thing and being, most people are forced to be resourceful and creative spontaneously in very short time if not no time. Full self-responsibility trigers quick adaption! They can invent, create, and produce any good and services they need and want. Who would “ban” them to trade “secretly” over the borders with other people in other nations?

That’s why I dare say that those modern nations are currently under “sanction” can get away with such stupid bullying act by letting their people free to invent and produce goods and services without taxation. In this case people still miss certain products but will live comfortable and the general economy will certainly expands and grows naturally!

I learnt this lesson from Vietnam under the first ten years of communist rules. Vietnam was isolated by the West as punishment. These communist thugs were and still are retarded by nature. Even now! We had almost nothing and these thugs banned people from doing everything. They banned people to carry just one kg of rice, sugar, coffee or tea across the town borders with other towns! Farmers used to produce tons of rice now were forced to work under their stupid instruction and order!

Vietnam with such natural resources and people with skills and knowledge could have produced a lot of goods and services if it wasn’t for such stupidity of communist thugs control. The same is true with Iran or any country right now! Let people free to exercise their own responsibility for their life and their family is the best solution. And the “invisible hand” will take care the whole nation in fulfill end meets and needs, even wants!

You see my friend, Government is the root of all evil. Government is the negation of everything a decent human being cherishes! Government has been such a destructive force that enslaving and destroying life!

In my own assessment after having observing and taking into account all our human activities of all time from the (recorded) dawn to this very moment, at least 75% of all human effort, brain and labor energy, and natural resources have been devoted to life destructing/destroying system rather than to life supporting and liberty enhancing system.

Looking at all the energy, brain power, and resources that governments around the world have gathered and spent on weaponizing everything not just real weapons such as all sort of guns, jet fighters, bombs, and warships. Even food, drink, medicine, education, communication etc have NOT ONLY been weaponized but are made as weapons themselves by governments with destructive function and intention!

The whole existence of Government, its operations and activities are to control, enslave people in order to protect and preserve government’s power at all cost.. (this assessment “accusation” need a whole book to discuss with all the statistic needed. So I digress and let you have your own theory)

Thus we human kind does not need to build “anarchy”. We cannot, since anarchy is the natural state of thing and being, it’s already here all the time but has been suppressed by system of government. Thus all human kind needs to do is to get rid of such suppressive pressure so that anarchy, the natural state of thing and being will function in full force!

ABOLISH Government the pre-condition/ prerequisite for Humanity to come back to its natural state of being and of thing.

So the final question, the most important question must asked and must be answered is HOW TO ABOLISH GOVERNMENT?

Although all anarchists understand that one cannot live as anarchist as long as government exist and rules! You would find a bunch of literature that analyze government’s criminality and all the destructive features and harmful characteristics of government but few if nothing on how to abolish such destructive government.

One does not need to be an anarchist to live and enjoy the fruit of the natural state of thing and being, but to be a conscious anarchist is to constantly ponder the question “how to abolish government?” Otherwise one is a dishonest anarchist! Since no one can live free as anarchist as long as system of government still exists! Anarchist or not every one must have thug-issued citizenship, birth certificate, passport, driver license, paying tax, owenership certificate of “private properties,” even cryptos have been under government control not all but many parts of their eco-system, KYC screening ID etc…

“To be GOVERNED is to be watched, inspected, spied upon, directed, law-driven, numbered, regulated, enrolled, indoctrinated, preached at, controlled, checked, estimated, valued, censured, commanded, by creatures who have neither the right nor the wisdom nor the virtue to do so. To be GOVERNED is to be at every operation, at every transaction noted, registered, counted, taxed, stamped, measured, numbered, assessed, licensed, authorized, admonished, prevented, forbidden, reformed, corrected, punished. It is, under pretext of public utility, and in the name of the general interest, to be placed under contribution, drilled, fleeced, exploited, monopolized, extorted from, squeezed, hoaxed, robbed; then, at the slightest resistance, the first word of complaint, to be repressed, fined, vilified, harassed, hunted down, abused, clubbed, disarmed, bound, choked, imprisoned, judged, condemned, shot, deported, sacrificed, sold, betrayed; and to crown all, mocked, ridiculed, derided, outraged, dishonored. That is government; that is its justice; that is its morality.”

― Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, The General Idea of the Revolution in the Nineteenth Century



So there is no other way. System of Government has to go! But HOW?

I save the best for last! Next post will be the final answer “Ways to Abolish Government!” Please be patient wi8th me, my friend. As I said I must pay this debt to you with care!