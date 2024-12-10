Well, I did not expect I would concur with Paul Craig Roberts on most of the main points he made and analyzed. Most of what he said are so identical to what I had “suggested” to the “Axis of Resistance” right after 7-Oct-2023. (Well , it was like a wishfull thinking of mine since I had “known” the Mullahs who would never dare to carry out such decisive plan against the “people of the book”… while Syria was controlled and held back by koshered Putin.and that Palestine/Hamas were Muslim/Arab’s weakest link).

The whole aburdity if not stupidity (in the part of both Putin and the axis of resistance) is that the Jews and the seppos, for decades, have been carrying out a Zero Sum War against the “axis of resistance” in which massacring cilivilans children and genociding have been normalized as standard… while the “axis of resistance” has been carrying out just a defensive retaliation whose goal is just to achieve a negotiation and ceasefire! Not to mention the most brainless naivety is relying on the hoaxes of “international laws-international institutions and the so-called international community!”

The big based gap between PCR’s and this yours truly is I can see the mischief of chosen rats in the room and I see Putin as a worse koshered boy than his beloved Jewish criminal orange clown, PCR does not see these crucial decisive “elements”.

That’s said. PCR is very sharp, if not the sharpest of them all, and has seen the situation much clearer with bluntness and more accuration than the rest of the ‘experts’.

Anyway, please listen to him carefully and between the lines .. then come to your own conclusion.

As always the last word is yours.

PS,

Folks, I would like to call this a year….while still wait for my “good news”