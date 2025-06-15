I am not the only one who saw this Muslim tragedy. How would a silly ordinary person like I understood such thing?

Like all opponents of Washington and Israel, Iran proved itself unready. Muslims never seize the initiative. They sit on their butts until they are decapitated. Instead of taking Israel out, Iran suffered a serious attack and then feebly retaliated. Wars are not won by retaliation.

The mystery is why was Iran unready? Iran has had years of US hostility dating from the Carter years and decades of observing Washington carry out the Zionist neoconservatives program of eliminating 7 Muslin countries. Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Lebanon, with the target now on Iran and Saudi Arabia awaiting in the wings.

Why was Putin unready? Despite the warning of the US using a color revolution in Georgia to invade South Ossetia, Putin was caught off guard by Washington’s overthrow of the Ukrainian government and installation of a Washington puppet. For eight years Putin watched the buildup of a large Ukrainian army and failed to build one of his own. The Russians, Muslims, and Chinese seem incapable of understanding the Wolfowitz doctrine of Washington’s hegemony, or are they simply unable to face reality?

The Fars News Agency says Iran is planning to attack US bases in the Middle East in response to the Israeli attack, preferring to call Israel’s declaration of war an “attack.” Planning? So again the pathetic Iranians announce in advance something they are planning to do so that Washington and Israel know in advance and are prepared to frustrate the attack. If Iran had been ready, the US bases would already have been destroyed.

The American public never learns either. The American people have been fed a constant diet of war propaganda against Iran for many hears going back to the Carter years in the 1970s when Iranians overthrew the American puppet ruler, the Shah of Iran, and established their revolution, thus depriving the US and the British of control over Iran’s oil. 9/11, an inside job that Washington blamed on Muslims in order to launch wars against seven countries, served to legitimize Washington’s 21st century wars in the Middle East.

Israel has taken advantage of Washington’s alignment of Americans with Israel’s interest and has been for years in the forefront of encouraging war between the US and Iran for Israel’s gain.

Unlike the attack on Russia’s strategic forces, President Trump cannot claim he was uninformed. The Jerusalem Post reports that an Israeli government official told the Post that “There was full and complete coordination with the Americans.” https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-857590 [1]

In plain language Washington was involved and has jointly with Israel declared war on Iran.

In his effort to protect US bases in the region from Iranian attack, assuming Iran still has the means and has the will to go with the means, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, “Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

George Orwell was right in predicting how words would come to mean their opposite. War is peace. And now US Secretary of State Rubio has turned “full and complete coordination with the Americans” into America’s non-involvement.

As Washington was fully involved, why did Washington not tell Israel: “NO! Trump is trying to get out of one war, not be dragged into another by Israel.”

Obviously, Washington or whoever Washington’s master is–in this case it seems to be Israel–wanted war.

This was obvious from the beginning of Trump’s “negotiations” with Iran. Trump’s definition as determined by his use of “negotiations” is another example of words being turned into their opposite. By negotiation, Trump means “complying with Washington’s demands.”

Trump says that Iran is responsible for the Israeli/Washington attack, because Iran was recalcitrant and despite Trump giving Iran “chance after chance” to agree with Trump’s demands, failed to sign Trump’s “deal.” https://www.rt.com/news/619171-trump-gave-iran-chance-post-israeli-strikes/ [2]

In this sentence Trump shows the essence of his view of negotiation: “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.” Apparently, Trump means “the Persian Empire.”

So, failing to comply with Washington or Israel means war and destruction, or surrender after sufficient punishment.

Despite this obvious fact, Putin is negotiating over Ukraine. How reckless will the next attack on Putin-the-Unready be?