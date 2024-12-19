Folks, as I said Paul Craig Roberts is very sharp! The only blind plot he has is… he refuses to see the mischief of chosen rats in Putin-Russia, which is much worse than in his Jewish-A. He still has a hopium in the Jewish criminal orange clown, who is just a loudmouthed useful criminal and idiot. Everything will be playing out very soon in 2025!

Will Putin Fight or Surrender?

December 17, 2024 |

Paul Craig Roberts

In his meeting the other day with the Russian Defense Ministry Board, Putin discussed the accomplishments of the past year and measures needed to ensure Russia’s security from Washington’s aspirations for world dominance. “We see the US administration and the collective West relentlessly trying to preserve their dominance, pushing their rules on the global community and manipulating them as they see fit.” Washington, Putin said, is engaged “in an effort to weaken our country and inflict a strategic defeat.”

That is true, but why is Putin helping Washington succeed? Putin complains about the growing instability and violence in the Middle East. Does he realize that he contributed to it by withdrawing Russia’s defense of Syria? Did Putin forget “seven countries in five years”? Did Putin forget “Greater Israel”? Did Putin forget Turkey’s ambition against the Kurds?

Putin complains about the West’s participation with Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Why did Putin make this possible by dragging out a limited military operation for 3 years? How could Putin fail to understand that Washington would test the intervention waters step by step to see if there are any real red lines. The absence of red lines has reached the point of Washington and NATO firing missiles into Russia, and Putin, despite his warnings to the West, retaliates only against Ukraine. Indeed, Putin’s retaliations are measures that should have been conducted on the first day of Russia’s intervention in Donbas. Putin has prevented Russian military action that would have made it impossible for Kiev to continue the conflict. What purpose is served by dragging out the conflict? Certainly not the preservation of lives.

The Russian population is hurting not so much from the West’s sanctions as from Putin’s central bank director’s 21 percent interest rates. Sooner or later the population is going to blame the war for the economic deprivation, and support for a war without end will decline. The same central bank director left Russia’s central bank reserves where they could be stolen by Washington. I suspect the central bank director’s warnings that Russia cannot afford war is the reason the Russian military remains too small for effective deployment, thus forcing Russian reliance on nuclear weapons.

The West has just imposed more sanctions on Russia, and Russia continues to supply energy to Poland and Romania, NATO members hosting US missile bases on their borders with Russia. It is extraordinary how the Russian government helps Russia’s enemies to work against Russia.

It is not only Putin who seems unable to get his mind around reality. The leader of the terrorist group HTS used by Turkey, Washington, and Israel fo overthrow Assad, Hayat Tahrir al-Sharaa, complains that Israel has no excuse for continuing military strikes on Syria. Apparently, al-Sharaa has never heard of “Greater Israel.” Israel is clearing the way for Syria’s absorption into “Greater Israel,” just as Turkey intends the absorption of the Kurdish area of Syria to become incorporated into Turkey.

As Israeli strategist Oded Yinon wrote, the Muslim world is too disunited to stand as an obstacle to “Greater Israel.” https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2024/12/16/israels-strategic-vision-has-prevailed/ Perhaps that is the reason Putin abandoned his ally. But by sacrificing Syria Putin has left the road open to Iran and Lebanon. If Iran becomes the mess that Washington has created elsewhere in the Muslim world, the Russian Federation will be open to infiltration by jihadists to cause disruption in Russia’s Muslim areas.

Meanwhile Washington continues to operate against Russia in the former Russian provinces of Georgia and Armenia. How long before there are American missile bases in Georgia and Armenia?

It is unclear why US missile bases on Russia’s border with Ukraine are a reason for Russian military action, but not US missile bases on Russia’s borders with Poland and Romania.

It was impossible for Putin to stand aside while the US created a Ukrainian army to destroy the Russian populations of Donbas. The world should appreciate that Putin has not attacked Russia’s tormenters outside of Ukraine. Putin has also accepted sanctions without adequate response. The question is whether Putin’s determination to avoid a larger war presents as weakness and indecision that encourages the West to further provocations that eventually lead to a wider war. The big question in the coming year is whether Putin surrenders or fights.

When Putin Sold Out Syria and Iran, Did He Sell Out Russia?

December 15, 2024 |

Paul Craig Roberts

Many wonder why Putin abandoned Syria after fighting 9 years in Syria’s defense. Putin’s abandonment of Syria might have been influenced by China’s conditional support for Russia in Ukraine. China’s conditions include “no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting.” These conditions might also explain why Europe and the US have been spared strikes in response to their attacks on Russia with long range missiles. In his speech yesterday (December 14) to United Russia, the dominant political party , Putin redefined his threatened strikes against the West. They have been reduced to retaliations within Ukraine.

The Chinese communique published in Xinhua, the official state news agency of the People’s Republic of China, on Medvedev’s meeting with Xi, reads: “On the Ukraine crisis, China has repeatedly emphasized the need to uphold the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party [this only applies to Russia], to promote the easing of the situation as soon as possible, Xi said. He added that China will continue to adhere to its consistent position and work with the international community to create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis. https://english.news.cn/20241213/5619c58e58e44decb2cd7438a6e3b5b1/c.html

Medvedev said that the Russian side speaks highly of China’s position on the Ukraine crisis, pays attention to the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis, an initiative put forward by China, Brazil and other countries, and is willing to actively promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. It sounds like, as in Syria, Russia will abandon a battlefield settlement where it has the edge and make a paper settlement where Russia always loses.

John Helmer, who has been reporting from Moscow for 35 years, wonders if Putin’s disastrous decisions will bring a time of troubles between Putin and the Russian General Staff. https://www.unz.com/article/the-new-time-of-troubles-part-ii-putin-overruled-the-general-staff/

Helmer reports that “The General Staff and GRU warned Putin that Erdogan and Netanyahu could not be trusted to adhere to the Astana Agreement, and that without Russian military force to deter them, plus Iranian troops, they would take over Syrian territory – the Turks down the coast to the Lebanese border and to Damascus; the Israelis across the Golan and the Quneitra buffer zone into the southern outskirts of Damascus.” Washington gets to keep the oil area of Syria. The Russian General Staff was correct. The partition of Syria along these lines is now occurring.

From Helmer’s report, it appears that the Israel Lobby owns Putin as well as Washington:

“A well-informed Moscow source comments there is no surprise in Moscow at Putin’s decision-making to favor Israel and Turkey at the expense of the Arabs and Iran. The source also warns that the surprise expressed by Anglo-American podcasters who support Putin in the Ukraine war “reflects their readiness to say what they believe the Kremlin wants to hear – with or without reward.”

“An accurate guide to the Kremlin propaganda line right now, the source indicates, is a Moscow-based American academic named Andrew Korybko. He has turned the General Staff’s warning upside down, defending Putin’s decision to accommodate Israel and Turkey in Syria as reflecting the realistic military balance in the Middle East right now. “Putin is a proud lifelong philo-Semite,” Korybko says, “who never shared the Resistance’s unifying anti-Zionist ideology, instead always expressing very deep respect for Jews and the State of Israel. . . . Russia dodged a bullet by wisely choosing not to ally with the now-defeated [Arab-Iranian] Resistance Axis since it would have needlessly ruined its relations with Israel, the undisputable victor of the West Asian Wars.” [Definition of philo-Semite: Philo-Semitism or Judeophilia is an interest in, respect for and an appreciation of Jewish people, their history and the influence of Judaism, particularly on the part of a gentile. Within the Jewish community, philo-Semitism includes an interest in Jewish culture and a love of things that are considered Jewish.]

“This is toadying,” the Moscow source comments, but indicative. “The toad is giving voice to those who think, plan, decide. He is giving the clearest official line on it all.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry sent the message that Syria is not a topic for discussion by evading questions of a Russian defeat.

Possibly Putin has revealed himself as a person devoid of strategic vision who has condemned both Russia and Iran to an indefensible position. On the other hand, he might be betting that Israel and Washington will be absorbed with the problems of dealing with the Middle East, leaving him a freer hand to go forward with BRICS. The risk is that having achieved what Israel and Washington regard as a strategic defeat of Russia and Iran, provocations of Russia will intensify and the difficulty of ending the conflict in Ukraine in a Russian victory has increased. The perception of a Russian defeat will likely hamper the development of BRICS.

Helmer reports that the Kremlin’s propaganda is focused on victory in Ukraine, which satisfies the public, and there is no public issue of the loss in Syria. The dissent is limited to the Russian military where there is concern that Russia cannot successfully defend herself without the ability to project power beyond her borders, an ability that was lost with Syria.

Russia and Iran Lack Strategic Vision

December 13, 2024 |

Where there is no vision the people are lost.

Paul Craig Roberts

The latest report is that Israel has carried out 480 air strikes on territory of the former Syria and Israeli troops are moving deeper into the country. Netanyahu claims credit for Syria’s overthrow which he said is “a historic day in the history of the Middle East.” It certainly opens up the Middle East to Greater Israel.

Israel said that Syria’s fall has isolated and weakened Iran’s position and now is the time for Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities. https://www.rt.com/news/609279-israel-iran-strikes-report/

The NATO secretary-general has instructed NATO members to cut spending on social services and divert the money to military spending. Security matters more than social welfare , said the secretary-general, and Europe must prepare to defend itself from aggressive Russia. Of course, it is Russia that is failing to defend herself and her allies from the aggressive West.

The Russian foreign ministry again declared Ukrainian membership in NATO to be unacceptable, but Russia has given no indication of what it can do to block it.

President-elect Trump has criticized the Biden regime for the major escalation of firing missiles into Russia. But the policy of softening up Russia for negotiations is likely to continue under Trump. Now that the Russian, Iranian, and Chinese governments have demonstrated that they are unable to act even in their own interests, it will be difficult for Trump to slow the momentum toward wider war.

Russia is negotiating with HTS, the latest name for the terrorsits used by the US and Israel to overthrow Syria, for the protection of the Russian military bases in Syria. Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said the Russian forces will play an important role in the fight against terrorism. Apparently, Bogdanov doesn’t realize that it is the terrorist regime from whom he is asking protection for Russians. It seems that HTS is both the “Syrian democratic opposition” and “the terrorists.”In liberating Syria they were the democratic opposition. Now that they have Syria they are terrorists, Israel’s war with which covers Israel’s annexation of Syria into Greater Israel.

Peter Ford, the former British ambassador to Syria, said that the West intends a “master-client relationship” with those who “yesterday were al-Qaeda and ISIS,” but today are the Syrian democratic opposition. “For Western powers, the optics of doing business with gangs and warlords designated as terrorist groups presents a problem. This can be got round, however, by pretending to have a ‘transition.'”

I have been wondering where tiny Israel would find the manpower to occupy Syria, Lebanon, and Greater Israel. It looks like they are going to use the Arabs themselves, the Shia to occupy the Sunni or vice versa.

Things change fast. It was only 5 days ago that Russian foreign minister Larvrov was warning of the HTS terrorists and declared Russia will oppose attempts by the militants to alter the situation on the ground in Syria. Clearly, the Russian foreign ministry had no idea that Syria was disintegrating while Lavrov was speaking. Now Syria is in the hands of the HTS terrorists/democratic opposition. The Astana agreement that Russia supported repeated the utter folly of the Minsk Agreement and destroyed Syria. Disdaining force, Russia called for “restraint.” Russia and Iran restrained, but not their enemies, or is it their “partners”?

“We are absolutely convinced of the inadmissibility of using terrorists like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to achieve geopolitical goals, as is happening now with the organization of this offensive from the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Lavrov explained during a session at the Doha Forum ( source: Sputnik). Perhaps Lavrov has forgot that the Idlib de-escalation zone is a produce of Russia’s Astana agreement.

Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, reports that Syria’s disappearance was orchestrated in the Zionist commend rooms of the United States and the Israeli Zionist regime. He did not explain why Iran stood aside and accepted the destruction of its ally and buffer and route to the resupply of Hezbollah, the only force preventing Israel’s occupation of Lebanon.

Were Syria’s allies, Iran and Russia, unaware of the plot? Why did Khamenei join Putin in sitting on their butts while Washington and Israel overthrew their ally and handed them a dramatic strategic defeat. Now all they can do is to complain. But they never blame themselves.

My conclusion has been that neither Russia nor Iran has an intelligence service. Iran relies on God, and the Russian government relies on a 19th century gentleman’s diplomacy that exists today only in the heads of Putin and Lavrov. To such people it is important not to give offense, so they are incapable of acting. Strategic vision is far beyond their capability. This makes them sitting ducks. However, John Helmer reports that Russian intelligence was fully aware of what was afoot, and Putin prevented the Russian military from defending Syria.

John Helmer reporting from Moscow supports my conclusion that Putin’s unwillingness to use force has discredited Russia as the leader of an alternative world to the Western-dominated one:

Having opposed but obeyed Putin’s orders forbidding them to fire on Israeli aircraft attacking Syria, or on Turkish ground operations in and around Idlib, Moscow sources believe the General Staff have now told Putin much more than the refrain, he’s heard many times before, “We told you so”. This time the General Staff assessment of the invasion of Syria, refusal of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to fight, and the replacement of the Assad regime in Damascus is that grave damage has been done to the protective alliances which Russia has been promoting in Africa, the Americas, China, and North Korea.

“We just have to accept that Iran and Russia have been comprehensively defeated in their non-fight, “a well-informed Moscow source says. “It is the worst defeat of Russia by the Turks in history. If Putin goes on now to make significant concessions in an Istanbul II negotiation with [President Donald] Trump, that will be the cherry on top of the Turkish halva. We are thinking this; no one is saying it. In the end, a defeat of Ukraine is all we care about. If Putin fails to deliver that, then he has a much bigger problem than the one he has just retreated from. Yes, this is a huge dishonour for us, but nothing is served by talking of it. Still, the situation can be redeemed in the Ukraine. This means the complete and comprehensive defeat of the enemy there.”

A non-Russian military source says the Russians he knows are “in denial. The Turks can now say we have them where we want them. This means the Israelis and the Americans can say the same. That means leverage above and beyond the Levant, in Africa, Asia and no less in Ukraine. What do the Russians have to offer their African or Asian friends now? Do they say — we’ll be there for you, of course, until the end – we mean your end. Of course, when the going gets tough, and potentially that means fighting the Americans or one of its proxy armies, the Russians now show they will blame their unwillingness to fight on their friends’ refusal to do what the Russians advise; their military incompetence; their corruption; or their racial inferiority compared to Russians.”

Amazing that Putin enables the neoconservatives’ discrediting of him. With the Washington/Israeli victory in Syria, less attention will be paid to anything Putin says.

In this very important statement, John Helmer describes Putin’s acceptance of the partition of Syria by Israel, Turkey, and Washington:

Seven Countries in Five Years

December 15, 2024 |

Paul Craig Roberts

The media brothel has presented the HTS terrorist/democratic opposition as Syria’s rescuer promising peace and friendship. But videos emerging reveal a campaign of violence, hangings and machine-gunning of people. It is Muslims killing Muslims, Arabs killing Arabs. The reason Arabs are powerless is that they had rather kill each other than fight against their common enemies. The borders of Arab countries were created by European colonists like the countries in Africa that combined hostile tribes into a country. So Middle Eastern countries contain Shia and Sunni populations. The two sects have been at sword’s point for centuries, enabling the West to use one against the other. Here are a few of the videos of the democratic opposition’s brutal violence.

The truth is in the videos, not in the media staged scenes of Syrians celebrating the downfall of Assad:

Iran is largely Persian, not Arab and more unified. But there are progressive, pro-Western elements, and among the young there is desire for lessening of religious restraints. There are always those who prefer sin to righteousness. The US works on the progressive elements and now Iran has a reform government. Isolated as Iran now is, thanks to Putin’s betrayal of Syria, there will likely be increased pressure for accommodation to the West. However, Iran might not be given a chance. Trump’s Zionist appointees are pressing him to attack Iran, claiming that Iran’s nuclear facilities can be changed from peaceful uses to military uses, thus enabling Iran to defend itself. Trump’s Zionists expect Putin to desert Iran just as he did Syria.

If Iran is overthrown, the CIA will begin sending jihadists into the Muslim areas of the Russian Federation, and the same forces of disorder used against Middle Eastern countries will be used in the effort to break up the Russian Federation. It is a puzzle what Putin was thinking when he agreed to Syria’s destruction.

The Arabs have always been their own worst enemy, and now they have managed to destroy the Arab world with only Saudi Arabia remaining. Recently, the Israeli Zionist government added a large part of Saudi Arabia to the map of Greater Israel.

The Zionist neoconservatives agenda of 7 countries in 5 years took longer but has been essentially accomplished.